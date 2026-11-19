On April 19, 2026, Divyanshi Chauhan posted an Instagram video that later went viral. It criticised casteism and classism, particularly the way people who move from villages to cities for education or work are looked down on.
Chauhan, who posts as @divivocal, addressed the person making such remarks as “Shanaya”—a name that has become central to the trend.
In the video, Chauhan imagines someone saying, “Oh, you’re from the village.” She responds, “Everyone is from the village, Shanaya. Do you think your ancestors were born in Bandra, next to Boujee Cafe, eating avocado toast?’ Don’t disrespect somebody else just because you reached the cities faster. We are Indians; obviously we are from the villages.”
Watch the video:
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The video has since amassed more than 36 million views, over 2 million likes, and more than 12,000 comments. The format has also been adapted to address other trivial yet important issues that often go unnoticed.
An Instagram user used the trend to comment on unemployment, while another turned it into a joke about Indian accents and pronunciation.
Watch the two videos:
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Ranveer Brar also took to Instagram and shared the following video on the ‘Shanaya’ trend.
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Brands also used the “Shanaya” format to promote their products.
Misogynistic trend?
As the trend also drew criticism, Chauhan said in another video that the format was somewhat “misogynistic” because it targets a “girl’s name”.
“But by that, are we assuming that women can’t be casteist and classist? When we talk about gender, especially in Indian society, it does not exist in a vacuum. It exists at the intersection of caste and class,” she said.
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She further commented on how talking about feminism becomes a little complicated because of the added role of class and caste when it comes to talking about gender.
The trend also reached actor Shanaya Kapoor, who jokingly responded to Chauhan’s original video after the release of her show, Student of the Year: After the Dark, on JioHotstar.
She said, “Guys, I just spent six episodes trying to solve a murder. What did I do to your ancestors?”
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People had hilarious reactions to the actor’s video. One commenter wrote, “Some ancestral baggage is best discussed After Dark.” Another comment read, “Everybody watched SOTY After Dark, Shanaya; do you think you were average!? No you were outstanding”.
Chauhan also reacted to the video: “I’m so sorry miss girl that’s my voice, loved SOTY After Dark.”