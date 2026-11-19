On April 19, 2026, Divyanshi Chauhan posted an Instagram video that later went viral. It criticised casteism and classism, particularly the way people who move from villages to cities for education or work are looked down on.

Chauhan, who posts as @divivocal, addressed the person making such remarks as “Shanaya”—a name that has become central to the trend.

In the video, Chauhan imagines someone saying, “Oh, you’re from the village.” She responds, “Everyone is from the village, Shanaya. Do you think your ancestors were born in Bandra, next to Boujee Cafe, eating avocado toast?’ Don’t disrespect somebody else just because you reached the cities faster. We are Indians; obviously we are from the villages.”