‘Every recovery is a triumph’: Kerala man cheered while leaving hospital after being cured of Covid-19

Despite Kerala being one of the worst coronavirus affected states with 309 cases, on the brighter side, it has also seen 49 people recover from the infection. Recently, a video of a man in Kerala being cheered by medical staff and patients after completely recovering from COVID-19 has gone viral on social media.

The 35-second clip, which was tweeted by Minister for Co-operation Kerala Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran, features a patient walking out of the hospital as the medical staff cheered and bid him farewell.

“This man recovered from Covid-19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala,” wrote Surendran while sharing the viral video.

Watch the video here:

Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.

The video comes a day after doctors and medical staff at the Kottayam Medical College, Kerala, bid an emotional farewell to Thomas, 93, and his wife Mariyamma, 88, one of the oldest couples to fight back COVID-19.

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 6,000 times and prompted several reactions. “Hopefully there will be many such scenes of triumph against coronavirus,” tweeted a user while sharing the video.

Good job from Kerala health department in India.

Hopefully there will be many such scenes of triumph against #coronavirus

