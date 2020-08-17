Ever wondered what a ‘desi’ version of F.R.I.E.N.D.S would be like? Here, take a look

While Indian filmmakers have often taken inspiration from Hollywood for their movies, netizens recently discovered a desi version of popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S existed and haven’t stopped cringing since.
A video of the 1999 sitcom named ‘Hello Friends’ was shared on Twitter by a user @lookitshnb along with a caption that read, “Experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? that’s cute. I think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of decided to make desi Friends.”
In the 29-second clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri, and Aparna Banerjee re-enact the pilot scene of the American sitcom. Here, take a look:
experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87
— no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020
Since being shared online, the tweet has triggered various reactions among netizens with many cringing after watching the clip. The Indian version, which has a total of 26 episodes, is a full fledged scene-to-scene remake of the American show that premiered on Zee TV in 1999.
I’d happily cringe watch this if I get full episodes somewhere.
— Indian Jokes and the Temple of Doom || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) August 13, 2020
Omg !! How did I not know this existed ?!!! Hahaha !!
— saloni suchak (@SuchakSaloni) August 14, 2020
@para_illegal Your worst nightmare x 100
— Nimra Arshad (@nimraarshad) August 13, 2020
This should be called definition of word cringe
— Shivansh Chauriha🇮🇳 (@Wakanda_Wasi) August 14, 2020
— random_guy_on_the_internet (@aakashzure) August 14, 2020
— Mohsin Sheikh (@NoChillGuy_) August 14, 2020
