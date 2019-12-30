Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019

Ever tried dunking idli in tea? Video of user eating the bizarre combination goes viral

While many called out the absurdity, others questioned how the two tasted together. However, some also suggested the "correct" way of eating the two.

chai idli reddit viral story, man dunks idli in chai, dili dipped chai, idli sambar chair viral video It did not take long for netizens to take note of the food combination and respond to the user.

Time and again, people have come up with bizarre food combinations and the latest one doing rounds on social media seems to have taken the oddity a notch higher. While it is common to eat Idli-Sambar together, a Reddit user decided to change the dip.

Sharing a video on the website user wrote, “Hello, I am new to India. I hope I am doing this right.” The 8-second video features the person dunking a piece of idli in a cup of tea.

Watch the video here:

Hello, I’m new to India. I hope I’m doing this right. from india

It did not take long for netizens to take note of the food combination and respond to the user. While many called out the absurdity, others questioned how the two tasted together. However, some also played along and suggested the “correct” way of eating the two. “The correct way is to pour the entire cup of tea on the Idli,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

