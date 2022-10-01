Ever tested your mental age? Anand Mahindra shares a Harvard test

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often intrigues netizens with quirky content, has come up with a mental age assessment. The test requires one to read similar twisted sentences in one go. The test is not a cakewalk for many and as per Mahindra’s tweet, people above the age of 40 cannot do it.

Mahindra remarked the outcome as indisputable and the test as a brilliantly accurate one. “I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result,” Mahindra tweeted.

I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result. pic.twitter.com/y5yQQiXe2L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 1, 2022

As per the tweet, the test was developed as a mental age assessment by the School of Psychiatry at Harvard University. One is urged to read each line flawlessly and an average person above the age of 40 may not be able to do it. After reading the 12 lines, one is urged to read the third word in each line from the top.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric, wrote in the comments’ section, “why old person only! Keep everyone busy for 40 seconds and extra 20 to pass it on.”

Mahindra’s tweet kept netizens hooked on and attempting the test. A user commented, “Usually I am part of the regular crowd… And i shouldn’t have been able to pass this test, but i did. And am just after 50.”

Another user wrote, “This is how to keep an old person busy for forty seconds.. Sir, Iam 60 now.. Not only was I able to read at a go, could form the 3rd word sentence all in 5 seconds.”