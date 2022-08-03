Ever seen a sea cucumber eating food? Here is the video

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares interesting clips of wildlife, has left netizens stunned with a clip of sea cucumber eating its food. While many may not be aware of the strange creature, the clip can leave them scared.

The 10-second clip shows the creature being released completely. Later, its tentacle-like parts are seen moving into the central portion fastly.

Nanda captioned the clip, “Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth.”

Watch the video here:

Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth. pic.twitter.com/3jMyVGGyBt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 2, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 14,400 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Never seen such activity before…” Another wrote, “Really …it proves the world is so diversified and beautiful ..”

Omg….. They are fast like parasite — Shweta Sinha (@gudiasinha) August 2, 2022

Never seen such activity before… — Brahmatmika Satpathy (@BrahmatmikaPany) August 3, 2022

Really …it proves world is so diversified and beautiful …💚 https://t.co/dc9TvUzyJf — Askok Kumarojha (@AskokKumarojha) August 3, 2022

According to National Geographic, sea cucumbers are ocean dwellers and live on or adjacent to the ocean floor. They consume tiny particles like algae, minute aquatic animals or waste materials and they collect the food with eight to 30 tube feet that seem like tentacles surrounding their mouths. They break down the food into smaller pieces, which later become beneficial for bacteria.

As per The National Wildlife Federation in Virginia, the US, the organism can confuse or harm predators by propelling their own internal toxic organs towards them. The organs will grow later and rescue them from attackers.