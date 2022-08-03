scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Ever seen a sea cucumber eating food? Here is the video

According to National Geographic, sea cucumbers are ocean dwellers and live on or adjacent to the ocean floor. They consume tiny particles like algae, minute aquatic animals or waste materials and they collect the food with eight to 30 tube feet that seem like tentacles surrounding their mouths.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 8:39:29 pm
sea cucumber, sea cucumber eating food, bizarre creature, sea cucumber video, marine video, indian expressNanda captioned the clip, "Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth."

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares interesting clips of wildlife, has left netizens stunned with a clip of sea cucumber eating its food. While many may not be aware of the strange creature, the clip can leave them scared.

The 10-second clip shows the creature being released completely. Later, its tentacle-like parts are seen moving into the central portion fastly.

ALSO READ |WATCH: ‘Two heads, three eyes and weird skin creature’ has sent Internet into tizzy

Nanda captioned the clip, “Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth.”

Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered more than 14,400 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Never seen such activity before…” Another wrote, “Really …it proves the world is so diversified and beautiful ..”

According to National Geographic, sea cucumbers are ocean dwellers and live on or adjacent to the ocean floor. They consume tiny particles like algae, minute aquatic animals or waste materials and they collect the food with eight to 30 tube feet that seem like tentacles surrounding their mouths. They break down the food into smaller pieces, which later become beneficial for bacteria.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

As per The National Wildlife Federation in Virginia, the US, the organism can confuse or harm predators by propelling their own internal toxic organs towards them. The organs will grow later and rescue them from attackers.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:39:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

5

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

Featured Stories

Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement