‘Even in death, he gave me strength’: The love story of this 86-year-old Parsi woman will melt your heart

True love does not exist only in movies! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) True love does not exist only in movies! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

If you think true love exists only in books and movies, then you are in for a surprise. In a recent Facebook post by Humans of Bombay, an 86-year-old Parsi woman shared the story of her undying love towards her late husband, and it will definitely melt your heart.

She met him at shorthand classes and they married after five years of courtship in a time when love marriages were not common. The two of them lived a simple and a happy life together. They worked hard, saved up, traveled the world together and raised two children.

However, she was left heartbroken when her husband passed away four years ago. Despite being shattered, she says that even in his death, he gave her strength. “Now I had to continue my journey for the both of us,” she says. She now looks after herself and travels the world alone, holding him close to her heart. She cooks food for her grandchildren and narrates to them how mischevious their grandfather was. She called it the highlight of her week.

She described her relationship as smooth-sailing and said that she has been living a wonderful life.

Some love stories are definitely eternal!

Read the full post here:

“I met him in Shorthand Typing class — we courted for five years before we got married. It was a love marriage in a time where love marriages didn’t exist. Our relationship was smooth sailing — everyone approved and celebrated how madly in love we were…I mean how could they not? You could feel it in your bones!

My husband and I, we lived a simple, yet wonderful life. We worked hard, saved up and traveled the world together. We raised two beautiful children and our life became about the sweet sacrifices to give them the best! From stitching dresses for my daughter, to secretly laughing at all the mischief my son made, it’s been a good life.

4 years ago, my husband passed away peacefully. It broke my heart for a while, but even in death, he gave me strength…because I now had to continue our journey for the both of us. So, I travel the world alone, holding him close to my heart. I look after myself — I exercise, manage our investments and play Rummy twice a week! The highlight of my week is cooking a meal for my grandchildren, every Sunday, as they swarm me with questions about how I met their grandfather and what mischievous antics their parents got up to. My favorite story to narrate is from when my stubborn, mulish son, risked his life for a kite!

So here I am at 86, living a wonderful life in Parsi Colony. Of course, I miss my husband — not a day goes by that I don’t wish he was here, holding my hand…but then that limits our love to being together. I love him as much today, as I did on the first day and that’s why I’ll live happily for the both of us…until we meet again.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd