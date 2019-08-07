Toggle Menu
‘Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you’: Netizens recall Sushma Swaraj’s tweets

Sushma Swaraj had earned a formidable reputation by quickly reaching out to overseas Indians in distress. She once responded to distress tweets at 3 am, which became a benchmark of sorts for Indian embassies worldwide.

Swaraj’s death has left netizens reminiscing several incidents where the politician helped out people in need.

Several people on Twitter are replying to a viral tweet posted by former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night. In the 2017 tweet, Swaraj had offered to help a person who claimed to be stuck on Mars.

“Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you,” she had tweeted. The viral tweet hás close to 15 thousand retweets and 40 thousand likes.

Swaraj, one of the most admired politicians in India, brought a humane touch to the otherwise distant and officious Ministry of External Affairs.

She had earned a formidable reputation by quickly reaching out to overseas Indians in distress. She once responded to distress tweets at 3 am, which became a benchmark of sorts for Indian embassies worldwide.

 

She was also considered one of the wittiest politicians who often gave befitting replies to trolls. Here are some of the many instances where Swaraj won many hearts with her savage tweets:

