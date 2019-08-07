‘Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you’: Netizens recall Sushma Swaraj’s tweets

Several people on Twitter are replying to a viral tweet posted by former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday night. In the 2017 tweet, Swaraj had offered to help a person who claimed to be stuck on Mars.

“Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy will help you,” she had tweeted. The viral tweet hás close to 15 thousand retweets and 40 thousand likes.

Swaraj, one of the most admired politicians in India, brought a humane touch to the otherwise distant and officious Ministry of External Affairs.

She had earned a formidable reputation by quickly reaching out to overseas Indians in distress. She once responded to distress tweets at 3 am, which became a benchmark of sorts for Indian embassies worldwide.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

She has rescued countless people from difficult situations during her tenure as the EAM and brought them back to safety. Can anyone bring #SushmaSwaraj back from the great beyond? #RIPSushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaJi 💐 https://t.co/yf1wbbKlyJ — Alter_Ego 2.0 (@Alter_Ego45) August 6, 2019

Can Embassy help in bringing you back from the skies ma’am? https://t.co/C1w5xFpZRG — Ajinkya Muley (@ajinkya_dm) August 6, 2019

She was also considered one of the wittiest politicians who often gave befitting replies to trolls. Here are some of the many instances where Swaraj won many hearts with her savage tweets:

Intezaar kyon ? Lijiye block kr diya. https://t.co/DyFy3BSZsM — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

Rest assured – it’s me, not my ghost. https://t.co/qxCeKUJ0uJ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 31, 2019

Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad. https://t.co/dCgiBPsagz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019