scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

‘Even Captain America won’t’: Netizens stunned as man balances motorbike on head, takes it atop bus

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 9 lakh views on Twitter.

man balances bike on head, bike on head, man climbs bus ladder with bike on head, indian expressSome users drew parallels between S S Rajamouli's epic film hero Bahubali and Marvel superhero Captain America.

Unusual skills have never failed to impress netizens and videos of jaw-dropping stunts often go viral. This time, a young man has left internet users stunned as he was spotted balancing a motorbike on his head and taking it atop a bus.

The clip, shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab, shows a man walking in a bus station with a motorbike balanced casually on his head. He is initially seen supporting the upright vehicle with his hand. The man then reaches a small ladder placed next to a bus and leaves everyone stunned as he climbs the ladder using both hands even as the vehicle remains in what appears to be a delicate balance on his head.

As he reaches the top of the bus, other men standing there grab the two-wheeler and place it atop the bus. The camera pans to show people gathered there watching the man’s ‘stunt’ in awe.

ALSO READ |This man’s weird balancing act has everyone ROFL-ing

The clip was captioned, “They are really super human.” Since being shared on Friday, it has amassed more than 9 lakh views on Twitter. Internet users were left amazed by the man’s strength and muscle power.

Some even drew parallels with S S Rajamouli’s epic film hero Bahubali and Marvel superhero Captain America. One user commented, “The real BAHUBALI”, while another wrote, “Wow great strength.”

“Even captain America would be not do like this,” a third user commented.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document

In September this year, a man earned praise online as he hauled a tray carrying more than a dozen dishes over his shoulder. Effortlessly pulling off the task, he even picked up a foldable chair with his other hand while on the way to serve customers at the restaurant.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 04:34:25 pm
Next Story

Numerology predictions: November 28 to December 4

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close