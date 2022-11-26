‘Even Captain America won’t’: Netizens stunned as man balances motorbike on head, takes it atop bus

Unusual skills have never failed to impress netizens and videos of jaw-dropping stunts often go viral. This time, a young man has left internet users stunned as he was spotted balancing a motorbike on his head and taking it atop a bus.

The clip, shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab, shows a man walking in a bus station with a motorbike balanced casually on his head. He is initially seen supporting the upright vehicle with his hand. The man then reaches a small ladder placed next to a bus and leaves everyone stunned as he climbs the ladder using both hands even as the vehicle remains in what appears to be a delicate balance on his head.

As he reaches the top of the bus, other men standing there grab the two-wheeler and place it atop the bus. The camera pans to show people gathered there watching the man’s ‘stunt’ in awe.

They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1 — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022

The clip was captioned, “They are really super human.” Since being shared on Friday, it has amassed more than 9 lakh views on Twitter. Internet users were left amazed by the man’s strength and muscle power.

Some even drew parallels with S S Rajamouli’s epic film hero Bahubali and Marvel superhero Captain America. One user commented, “The real BAHUBALI”, while another wrote, “Wow great strength.”

“Even captain America would be not do like this,” a third user commented.

