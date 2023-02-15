Ethan Hawke asks son for forgiveness in viral Instagram post after taking his seat next to Rihanna

Ever since Rihanna dazzled the crowd with her super bowl halftime show, social media has been abuzz with clips of her performance. Music lovers, starved of Rihanna’s live shows for the past seven years found themselves thoroughly enjoying the 13-minute power-packed performance.

On Monday, actor-director Ethan Hawke shared a throwback picture with Rihanna and admitted that way back in 2015, he switched seats with his son so that he could sit next to the Grammy-winning pop star.

While sharing a set of three photos, Hawke wrote, “After Rihanna’s brilliant halftime performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment.”

These pictures were taken during an NBA All-Star Game in New York when Hawke and his son Levon ended up sitting next to Rihanna. While the first picture shows Levon sitting next to Rihanna, in the next two pictures, Hawke is seen next to the Grammy-winning pop star.

This Instagram post has gathered over 3.3 lakh likes. In the comments, many people jokingly pointed out Hawke’s body language as he is seen lounging in the pictures.

Commenting on it, actor Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Could you sit up straight, for god’s sake? You’re sitting next to Rihanna!”. Another person remarked, “Yes good, the slouching is helpful in making sure your head never rises higher than the queen’s”.

Ethan Hawke and Rihanna have worked together on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, a 2017 space opera film.