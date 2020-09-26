Video of a woman hoop dancing to ‘Genda Phool’ in six yards inspires #SareeFlow trend

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a woman is seen hoop dancing to the popular song ‘Genda phool’, with even its singer sharing it online. Now, inspired by her video, many have started to take part in #SareeFlow trend dancing with hula hoops donning the six yards.
Eshna Kutty, the 23-year-old dancer, posted a dance video on Instagram recently, where she is seen performing on the Delhi 6 song with a hula hoop while wearing a saree and sports shoes.
The video, which was posted along with hashtag #sareeflow, impressed many on the internet, with Kutty garnering tons of praise.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping
Kutty’s mother and journalist Chitra Narayanan also shared the video on Twitter. “Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend,” Narayanan wrote.
Impressed by the video, the singer of the song, Rekha Bharadwaj, too, shared it on her social media accounts. “Eshna Kutty is awesome,” the singer wrote lauding the young woman’s performance.
Take a look at some reactions here:
I believe I’m already late in noticing this video…But it doesn’t make me any less awestruck..A star is born…Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow… https://t.co/OtinRUCqYn
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2020
We’re glad you made it. Eshna, you are phenomenonal! ❤️
— S.. (@saanjhsehar) September 25, 2020
Thank you for brightening up our timelines today!
— Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) September 25, 2020
Just how cool you areeee ❤️💃🏽
— Gurman Bhatia (@GurmanBhatia) September 25, 2020
You have brought so much joy to my heart with your little routine, filled with fun, ease, mischief and such beauty! 🧡🌱
— mahima nambiar (@mahimanambiar) September 25, 2020
This video was the first thing I saw this morning and It. Made. My. DAY!! Following you in the hopes of seeing more such stuff..!!
— Maithili Iyer (@NewWifesTales) September 25, 2020
That was really flowing smooth 😍
— Data_Bot (@__Prasoon_) September 25, 2020
That fusion of the music, vocals and your moves were hypnotic. All the best!
— Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) September 25, 2020
Loved the energy… I’m gonna show this to my 3y.o daughter. pic.twitter.com/1atAbsTjRb
— ⍟ (@Ahilarious) September 25, 2020
This is so amazing. Very mood lifting.
— Ansh Raj (@Ansh_____) September 25, 2020
You radiate joy! 👏👏
— Sue! (@Wander_Ponder) September 25, 2020
Busting stereotypes about saree-clad women, the 23-year-old explained why she kick-started the hashtag trend #sareeflow. “It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady,” Kutty wrote in an Instagram post.
Kutty, a Delhi resident, hopes that the trend will add a “unique twist to the global at form”. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has spread across social media platforms and women can’t have enough of it recreating her challenge. Check out some of other entries from the viral challenge.
View this post on Instagram
💮 SAREE FLOW 💮 Lesson learnt : Hooping in a saree is NOT easy but seeing all the beautiful hoopers dancing in sarees definitely tempted me try it myself and I ended up having so much fun. Also, I finally learnt the vortex 🤩 @eshnakutty 💮 . Song: Bhage Re Man by @sunidhichauhan5 . *I do not own the rights to this music* . #hoopersofindia #hoops #hooplove #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopflow #sareeflow #sareenotsorry #saree #pink #bollywood #bollyshake
View this post on Instagram
My firstttt IGTV video!! I was so nervous to put this out cuz it's so different from my usual mood but I really hope you guys enjoy watching this. this is for my best friend @eshnakutty who wanted to do a saree series with hoops for months and it's finally happening!! she had told me long back and pestered me to make a video bringing together two of my loves together – sarees and dancing! So here it is – I still dunno how I feel, but here goes! Also massive thanks to the #hoopflow gang who really hyped me up yesterday after I shared this video with them. This is happening cuz of you guys!! The saree is a beautiful kota piece from @fabindiaofficial gifted to me by another best – @isitshreyaray 💛💛 *I DO NOT OWN COPYRIGHTS TO THIS SONG. IT'S SOLELY FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES* Roshay – @sarafvibh & @dubsharma #flowarts #sareeflow #hooping #hulahoop #dancersofinstagram #dance
View this post on Instagram
I missed the light for @eshnakutty 's saree flow but the sunset was too pretty to not make a video, so made one anyway but still wearing a saree. . . A day time video for next time! :) . . 🎵- Tere Naina- Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghosal . . #sunsethooping #sareeflow #girlswhohoop #hoopersofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Wait for it….😬 Couldn’t resist posting the full version of this flow!!💃🏻 . #sareeflow inspired by the amazing @eshnakutty ♥️ . Hula hoop from: @spinnningss ✨ . Music: ‘The Elephunk Theme’ by The Blackeyed Peas✨ @bep ✨ I do not own the rights to the music. No copyright intended, fair use only as an artist. . The reel is on my OG account (@clickmadness ) . #myflowjourney #flauntthatsportsbra #transition
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.