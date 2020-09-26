scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Video of a woman hoop dancing to ‘Genda Phool’ in six yards inspires #SareeFlow trend

Eshna Kutty posted a dance video on Instagram, where she was seen performing with a hula hoop, donning a saree and sports shoe. Soon, her video inspired a desi hula hoop dancing trend online called #SareeFlow.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 26, 2020 3:13:57 pm
Hula hoop dancing, hula hoop dancing in saree, saree flow trend, Eshna Kutty, Genda Phool hoop dancing, Delhi, Viral video, trending news, Indian Express newsThe video impressed many on the internet, with Kutty garnering tons of praise.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a woman is seen hoop dancing to the popular song ‘Genda phool’, with even its singer sharing it online. Now, inspired by her video, many have started to take part in #SareeFlow trend dancing with hula hoops donning the six yards.

Eshna Kutty, the 23-year-old dancer, posted a dance video on Instagram recently, where she is seen performing on the Delhi 6 song with a hula hoop while wearing a saree and sports shoes.

The video, which was posted along with hashtag #sareeflow, impressed many on the internet, with Kutty garnering tons of praise.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping

A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) on

Kutty’s mother and journalist Chitra Narayanan also shared the video on Twitter. “Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend,” Narayanan wrote.

Impressed by the video, the singer of the song, Rekha Bharadwaj, too, shared it on her social media accounts. “Eshna Kutty is awesome,” the singer wrote lauding the young woman’s performance.

View this post on Instagram

@eshnakutty EshnaKutty is awesome❤️

A post shared by Rekha (@rekha_bhardwaj) on

Take a look at some reactions here:

 

Busting stereotypes about saree-clad women, the 23-year-old explained why she kick-started the hashtag trend #sareeflow. “It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady,” Kutty wrote in an Instagram post.

Kutty, a Delhi resident, hopes that the trend will add a “unique twist to the global at form”. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has spread across social media platforms and women can’t have enough of it recreating her challenge. Check out some of other entries from the viral challenge.

View this post on Instagram

My firstttt IGTV video!! I was so nervous to put this out cuz it's so different from my usual mood but I really hope you guys enjoy watching this. this is for my best friend @eshnakutty who wanted to do a saree series with hoops for months and it's finally happening!! she had told me long back and pestered me to make a video bringing together two of my loves together – sarees and dancing! So here it is – I still dunno how I feel, but here goes! Also massive thanks to the #hoopflow gang who really hyped me up yesterday after I shared this video with them. This is happening cuz of you guys!! The saree is a beautiful kota piece from @fabindiaofficial gifted to me by another best – @isitshreyaray 💛💛 *I DO NOT OWN COPYRIGHTS TO THIS SONG. IT'S SOLELY FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES* Roshay – @sarafvibh & @dubsharma #flowarts #sareeflow #hooping #hulahoop #dancersofinstagram #dance

A post shared by Sreoshi 🐾 (@sreoo_em) on

