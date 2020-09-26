Video of a woman hoop dancing to ‘Genda Phool’ in six yards inspires #SareeFlow trend

The video impressed many on the internet, with Kutty garnering tons of praise.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a woman is seen hoop dancing to the popular song ‘Genda phool’, with even its singer sharing it online. Now, inspired by her video, many have started to take part in #SareeFlow trend dancing with hula hoops donning the six yards.

Eshna Kutty, the 23-year-old dancer, posted a dance video on Instagram recently, where she is seen performing on the Delhi 6 song with a hula hoop while wearing a saree and sports shoes.

The video, which was posted along with hashtag #sareeflow, impressed many on the internet, with Kutty garnering tons of praise.

Kutty’s mother and journalist Chitra Narayanan also shared the video on Twitter. “Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend,” Narayanan wrote.

Impressed by the video, the singer of the song, Rekha Bharadwaj, too, shared it on her social media accounts. “Eshna Kutty is awesome,” the singer wrote lauding the young woman’s performance.

I believe I’m already late in noticing this video…But it doesn’t make me any less awestruck..A star is born…Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow… https://t.co/OtinRUCqYn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2020

We’re glad you made it. Eshna, you are phenomenonal! ❤️ — S.. (@saanjhsehar) September 25, 2020

Thank you for brightening up our timelines today! — Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) September 25, 2020

Just how cool you areeee ❤️💃🏽 — Gurman Bhatia (@GurmanBhatia) September 25, 2020

You have brought so much joy to my heart with your little routine, filled with fun, ease, mischief and such beauty! 🧡🌱 — mahima nambiar (@mahimanambiar) September 25, 2020

This video was the first thing I saw this morning and It. Made. My. DAY!! Following you in the hopes of seeing more such stuff..!! — Maithili Iyer (@NewWifesTales) September 25, 2020

That was really flowing smooth 😍 — Data_Bot (@__Prasoon_) September 25, 2020

That fusion of the music, vocals and your moves were hypnotic. All the best! — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) September 25, 2020

Loved the energy… I’m gonna show this to my 3y.o daughter. pic.twitter.com/1atAbsTjRb — ⍟ (@Ahilarious) September 25, 2020

This is so amazing. Very mood lifting. — Ansh Raj (@Ansh_____) September 25, 2020

You radiate joy! 👏👏 — Sue! (@Wander_Ponder) September 25, 2020

Busting stereotypes about saree-clad women, the 23-year-old explained why she kick-started the hashtag trend #sareeflow. “It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady,” Kutty wrote in an Instagram post.

Kutty, a Delhi resident, hopes that the trend will add a “unique twist to the global at form”. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has spread across social media platforms and women can’t have enough of it recreating her challenge. Check out some of other entries from the viral challenge.

