Esha Gupta trolled for tweeting Republic Day greeting, actor says account hacked

On the occasion of the nation’s 73rd Independence Day, the Twitter account of Bollywood actor Esha Gupta tweeted out a card which wished people on the occasion of Republic Day. It wasn’t unnoticed and the actor was trolled on the micro-blogging site.

The tweet by the actor had a card that said, ‘Gantrantra Diwas ke hardik subhkamnaye (Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Republic Day’). However, the tweet was later deleted.

Many people pointed out that Independence Day is called Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi. In reply to her tweet, people trolled her by sending her wishes for Diwali and the New Year.

😂😂😂It’s not republic day ma’am🤣🤣

It’s independence day..!! https://t.co/I34RrRdBuO — ANKUR (@ankur_16n) August 15, 2019

Didi, Parade ka wait mat karna TV chalu karke. — Maaya (@mohmaaya) August 15, 2019

Yes..Happy New Year to you too 🤗 https://t.co/1Gaoyw4BIv — Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) August 15, 2019

Did you mean, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi? https://t.co/odq1PK2wgG — RS 🇮🇳 (@AwaraRish) August 15, 2019

Chhath puja ki hardik subhkamnaye 🙏 — | विवेक – বিবেক – விவேக் | (@oyevivekk) August 15, 2019

As the tweet went viral, the actor told her followers that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Deleting the wrong tweet, she wished everyone a Happy Independence Day adding, “(thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise😂) y’all troller are too much🙏🏽”.

Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019