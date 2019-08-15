Toggle Menu
Esha Gupta trolled for tweeting Republic Day greeting, actor says account hacked

As the tweet went viral, the actor tweeted to her followers that her account had been hacked. Deleting the wrong tweet, she wished everyone a Happy Independence Day.

Many people pointed out that in Hindi, Independence Day is known as Swatantrata Diwas and not the message card used by Esha Gupta.

On the occasion of the nation’s 73rd Independence Day, the Twitter account of Bollywood actor Esha Gupta tweeted out a card which wished people on the occasion of Republic Day. It wasn’t unnoticed and the actor was trolled on the micro-blogging site.

The tweet by the actor had a card that said, ‘Gantrantra Diwas ke hardik subhkamnaye (Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Republic Day’). However, the tweet was later deleted.

Many people pointed out that Independence Day is called Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi. In reply to her tweet, people trolled her by sending her wishes for Diwali and the New Year.

As the tweet went viral, the actor told her followers that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Deleting the wrong tweet, she wished everyone a Happy Independence Day adding, “(thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise😂) y’all troller are too much🙏🏽”.

 

