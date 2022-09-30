scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

‘Like a painting’: Norwegian diplomat shares stunning images of Spiti Valley

The pictures, which appeared to have been shot using a drone camera, showed the expansive and textured landscape of the valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Over the years, the cold and arid landscape of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh has found its place among the famed tourist destinations of India. On Friday, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared stunning pictures of the valley, much to the delight of netizens.

The pictures, which appeared to have been shot using a drone camera, showed the expansive and textured landscape of the region. Sharing the photos, Solheim compared the rich auburn colours of Spiti Valley with Mars and wrote, “A ride in the Mars. Spiti Himachal Pradesh. Incredible India @GoHimachal_”.

The pictures he tweeted have garnered over 4,000 likes already. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Looks like a painting”. Another person said, “Wow… spectacular landscape and brilliantly captured…”.

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Tourism’s Incredible India campaign also retweeted Solheim’s post and wrote, “Thank you @ErikSolheim for sharing such breathtaking snaps from Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. The spectacular view of the brown Himalayas lining the swift Spiti river, is indeed a sight to cherish forever! #DekhoApnaDesh”.

Soon, a photographer named Raj Mohan commented on Solheim’s tweet and said the pictures shared were his clicks. “@ErikSolheim Appreciate if you give credits to the rightful owner. These are my pictures randomly stolen from Instagram by @GoHimachal_FYI”, he wrote. On the photographer’s Instagram page the same pictures were posted on September 12, 2022.

This is not the first time that Solheim has shown his appreciation for the scenic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier in May, he tweeted a picturesque image of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla.

