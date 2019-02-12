Ex-UN official tweets video on virtues of moringa tree, ‘we knew this’ say Indians

Indians on social media never miss an opportunity to point out that something the West may have recently discovered has been well known here for decades or even centuries. After recently reacting with hostility to a tweet that described yoga routine pranayama in complex medical terms, Indians on social media pounced on former UN environment chief Erik Solheim when he shared a video listing the virtues about drumsticks, also known as moringa.

Sharing a 2018 video made by the World Economic Forum, Solheim described the desi vegetable as a “superhero” in his tweet. The video about vegetable, which is popular not just in India but other South Asian cuisines, got people talking on the micro-blogging site.

Sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “The moringa tree from India is a disease-fighting superhero. [sic]” Listing various medicinal and ecological benefits, he added, “It can purify water, be used as biofertilizer and help treat serious diseases. It may be a future superfood. Amazing!”

Many Indians responded to the tweet, with some saying that it was great to see the West value such ingredients. Others spoke of how such plants are patented by big pharma companies in the West, barring it from being beneficial for all. Some shared what they said were the other medicinal benefits of the plant.

Mr. Erik,Thank you for highlighting the value of this tree. This is called as Munaga (మునగ) in our Telugu language. Leaves are useful in curry. The unrippen fruits(drumsticks) are the regular part of various types of curries. The gum is useful in controlling the loose motions. — Srinivasa Rao Madduluri (@RaoMadduluri) February 12, 2019

Known since a long time https://t.co/3aeWdVCfx5 — Sunanda Unni (@sunandaunni) February 11, 2019

Our favourite #Drumsticks are now part of world research https://t.co/SygL46jYBR — Girish Nair (@nairkgirish) February 11, 2019

All this is fine. My only concern is who is doing the research and who will end up patenting the chemical compounds that will be used in the pharmaceutical industry. Moringa has been part of an Asian diet for centuries – I do not want it corporatised by big pharma. https://t.co/uwqP33Vswe — Amitangshu Acharya (@amitangshu) February 11, 2019

Not only moringa tree but also different types of trees, foods from India are already superfood. The only thing the science and western world found its effect recently and termed as superfood of present and future.@hvgoenka @LukeCoutinho17 https://t.co/x1R8oWzohP — Basanta Kumar Rout (@rout_basanta) February 11, 2019

Moringa is already available around the world as a superfood. In Western Kenya we are supporting a women’s group to grow Moringa to boost immune system of people living with HIV/AIDS. An amazing tree! — Andy Egan (@AndyEganITF) February 11, 2019

In my native language Bengali (India,West Bengal, Kolkata)..We call it “Sojne”.. Consuming it’s flower also prevents Measles and Chicken Pox — Kaushik Maity (@kush_nok6) February 10, 2019

Future super food? It already is https://t.co/zHxBEtN2Hm — Cultureclubber (@sirishc) February 10, 2019