Toggle Menu
Ex-UN official tweets video on virtues of moringa tree, ‘we knew this’ say Indianshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/erik-solheim-shares-benefits-for-drumsticks-indians-say-we-knew-all-along-5580080/

Ex-UN official tweets video on virtues of moringa tree, ‘we knew this’ say Indians

Sharing the video, Solheim wrote, "The moringa tree from India is a disease-fighting superhero. [sic]" Listing various medicinal and ecological benefits, he added, "It can purify water, be used as biofertilizer and help treat serious diseases. It may be a future superfood. Amazing!"

The video produced by the World Economic Forum got everyone talking online. (Source: Getty Images)

Indians on social media never miss an opportunity to point out that something the West may have recently discovered has been well known here for decades or even centuries. After recently reacting with hostility to a tweet that described yoga routine pranayama in complex medical terms, Indians on social media pounced on former UN environment chief Erik Solheim when he shared a video listing the virtues about drumsticks, also known as moringa.

Sharing a 2018 video made by the World Economic Forum, Solheim described the desi vegetable as a “superhero” in his tweet. The video about vegetable, which is popular not just in India but other South Asian cuisines, got people talking on the micro-blogging site.

Sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “The moringa tree from India is a disease-fighting superhero. [sic]” Listing various medicinal and ecological benefits, he added, “It can purify water, be used as biofertilizer and help treat serious diseases. It may be a future superfood. Amazing!”

Many Indians responded to the tweet, with some saying that it was great to see the West value such ingredients. Others spoke of how such plants are patented by big pharma companies in the West, barring it from being beneficial for all. Some shared what they said were the other medicinal benefits of the plant.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TV host admits to not washing hands for 10 years; Netizens can't stop trolling him
2 As Badla trailer keeps filmy buffs intrigued, it's a hit among meme-makers too!
3 Man accidentally throws iPhone in bear enclosure while feeding them; video goes viral