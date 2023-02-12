scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Watch: This man booked the entire flight for wedding guests

The now-viral video shows a flight full of cheerful wedding guests.

Full flight booking for wedding

In the Indian subcontinent, most people are used to the idea of buses and even train coaches being booked for baratis or wedding guests. But these days people are going a step further and booking all seats on a flight for the families of the bride or the groom.

A man from Nepal did the same as he booked the entire flight for his friends and family. The video of his wedding guests enjoying the flight was posted on an Instagram account @theshubhwedding, which was dedicated to the elaborate wedding ceremony of groom Bhuwan and bride Shagun.

The short clip of a flight full of baratis has gathered over 37,000 likes ever since it was posted on January 29. An Instagram user jokingly commented on the video, “My family members r not worth this treatment ”. Another person wrote, “Tell me you are rich without telling me you are rich!”.

In December last year, digital creator Shreya Shah shared a similar video on Instagram showing her family members and friends boarded the same flight for her sister’s wedding.

While booking an entire flight for wedding guests sounds like a luxury, at times people have even taken public transport to reach the wedding venue. Last month, a bride in Bengaluru ditched her car and took a metro train to reach the wedding venue. A video of her metro ride while dressed in wedding attire along with her relatives went viral.

