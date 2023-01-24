‘Classic revenge by Indians’: Englishmen play dhol for Punjabi wedding, internet loves it. Watch

Indian weddings are all about dancing with relatives and friends, especially during a baraat procession. The groom’s family and friends are supposed to make a grand entry by dancing their hearts out to the beats of dhol. And Indian weddings are the same no matter which part of the world they are being held.

A video posted on Twitter shows a marriage procession of Punjabis in London and what left netizens astonished is that the band engaged in making music are supposedly Englishmen.

“Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi. Classic Revenge by Indians (Punjabis are making Englishmen play the dhol and perform at their weddings),” says the caption of the video that was posted by Gurmeet Chadha. He also added the words “on a lighter note” in the caption.

It shows wedding guests dancing to the music and the groom sitting on a horse holding a ceremonial sword in the air. What is even more unbelievable than the Englishmen playing the music is their choice of song. They are playing the tune of AP Dhillon’s song Insane.

Posted on January 20, the clip has amassed more than 1.40 lakh views so far.

“It’s time for Indians to conquer the world. Way to go as Punjabis will lead the way. Jai Hind,” commented a user. “Punjabian di Balle Balle,” said another. “U always bring super and unique stuff. Super like,” appreciated a third.