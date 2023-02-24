‘Be fearless like Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers’: English teacher peps up her Class 12 students ahead of exam

Exam stress is set to be at its peak for students writing public exams. As a last-minute effort to motivate her Class 12 students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stream English examination on Friday, a teacher has sent a quirky message, which has scored brownie points on the internet.

The teacher named Rinku used titles from English lessons, including Adrienne Rich’s Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers, John Keats’ poem A Thing of Beauty, Pablo Neruda’s poem Keep Quiet and many more to lift the spirits of her beloved students. She also reminded her students not to skip those lessons and gear up for the test.

“You’re at the Third Level. Be fearless like Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers and make sure not to leave behind the Memories of Childhood and Lost Spring as you speed past The Roadside Stand of Mediocrity and be single minded of purpose like The Tiger King as you look for Things of Beauty. Take a moment to Keep Quiet and reflect on this Last Lesson,” read the teacher’s message.

The screenshot of the Whatsapp chat was shared on Twitter by user Sumedha. She tweeted, “thought everyone in 12th standard should read a text my english ma’am sent us.”

The teacher’s message struck a chord among netizens. While some users reminisced about their school days, some others praised the teacher. A user commented, “12ths English syllabus at its peak in a single point.” Another user wrote, “Somehow all English teachers are wholesome only.” A third user commented, “Wow Heard these names after so many days 😃 thought I don’t remember the context of the chapters.”