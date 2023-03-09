English cricketer Heather Knight asks Twitterati suggestions to remove Holi colour from blonde hair. Netizens respond

As Holi fever gripped Indians on Wednesday and all those celebrating the festival were immersed in colours, there are many who are now wondering how to get the colour off their skin or hair. And amongst them is England women’s cricket team captain Heather Knight.

Knight, 32, who is in India to participate in the Women’s Premier League, celebrated the festival of Holi with her Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates. She took to Twitter to post photos with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, among others.

And then like a lot of people, she posted a query asking her followers if anyone can help her with ways to get “pink Holi powder out of blonde hair?” “Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend,” Knight tweeted.

Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend… 🤨🤦🏼‍♀️ — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 7, 2023

Her tweet has received more than 23,000 likes and got a lot of replies from netizens. Her international teammate Kate Cross had a rather straightforward solution for Knight as she advised her to “shave it”.

Shave it.. — Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 7, 2023

India cricketer Sushma Verma suggested her to get the “black or may be blonde powder”.

Get the black or may be blonde powder 😂 #HoliKeRang — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) March 8, 2023

“It would take months. Speaking from own experience. My highlights had gone Pink after holi. Know enjoy your Colorful hair,” a netizen said. “Always oil your hair before playing Holi, it helps in removing the color faster,” posted another. “Lemon is a natural product used to remove hair colour. Squeeze a lemon, mix it with a little bit of olive oil and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes then rinse. If the colour does not wash away in a couple of days, then consult a dermatologist,” suggested another user.

Lemon is a natural product used to remove hair colour. Squeeze a lemon, mix it with a little bit of olive oil and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes then rinse. If the colour does not wash away in a couple of days, then consult a dermatologist. — Saurabh Singh (@14mindfulness) March 8, 2023

The Royal Challengers lost to Gujarat Giants by 11 runs on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. They will play UP Warriorz in their next match Friday.