scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

England’s Joe Root feeds kitten before start of Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. Watch

England scored a record 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day 1 with four Englishmen smashing centuries.

England v Pakistan, Joe Root, England cricket team, Barmy Army, Joe Root feeds kitten, cat, Joe Root loves kitten, Twitter, Rawalpindi, Test series, viral, trending, Indian ExpressEngland became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match.

The England cricket team arrived in Pakistan last week to play its first Test series in the country since 2005. The historic Test series started in Rawalpindi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 with England scoring a record 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day 1.

England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match with four Englishmen, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, hitting centuries. Earlier, a virus scare had swept through the visitors’ camp in Rawalpindi during the week.

Also Read |This slow-mo enactment of third-umpire review is the funniest thing on internet today

Ahead of the first Test, a video of Joe Root feeding milk to a kitten inside the stadium went viral after it was posted by the Twitter page England’s Barmy Army on November 30. The kitten is surrounded by the English players and then Root is seen bringing milk in a cup for the animal. The kitten drank the milk heartily when the cup was placed in front of it. “Joe Root loves kittens,” they captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Cats are lactose intolerant and shouldn’t have milk but I appreciate his effort,” commented a user. “There is a difference between a European cat or a subcontinent one. It’s normal for them to have milk here in Pakistan. I’ve never seen any side effects that occurred,” replied another.

“What a sweet moment before the commencement of the high voltage series between two quality sides. This kitten can brag among the known that she was fed by none other than Joe Root,” another netizen posted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

The second Test will be played at Multan from December 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final Test at Karachi from December 17-21.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:27:37 am
Next Story

Three Chandigarh heritage items auctioned off in Paris, Rajya Sabha intervention sought

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close