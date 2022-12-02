England’s Joe Root feeds kitten before start of Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. Watch

The England cricket team arrived in Pakistan last week to play its first Test series in the country since 2005. The historic Test series started in Rawalpindi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 with England scoring a record 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day 1.

England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match with four Englishmen, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, hitting centuries. Earlier, a virus scare had swept through the visitors’ camp in Rawalpindi during the week.

Ahead of the first Test, a video of Joe Root feeding milk to a kitten inside the stadium went viral after it was posted by the Twitter page England’s Barmy Army on November 30. The kitten is surrounded by the English players and then Root is seen bringing milk in a cup for the animal. The kitten drank the milk heartily when the cup was placed in front of it. “Joe Root loves kittens,” they captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Joe Root loves kittens. pic.twitter.com/2eD6NzxCox — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 30, 2022

“Cats are lactose intolerant and shouldn’t have milk but I appreciate his effort,” commented a user. “There is a difference between a European cat or a subcontinent one. It’s normal for them to have milk here in Pakistan. I’ve never seen any side effects that occurred,” replied another.

“What a sweet moment before the commencement of the high voltage series between two quality sides. This kitten can brag among the known that she was fed by none other than Joe Root,” another netizen posted.

The second Test will be played at Multan from December 9-13 before England round off the tour with the final Test at Karachi from December 17-21.