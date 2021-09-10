England v India fifth Test gets cancelled, fans react with memes

Cricket fans were left heartbroken as the fifth and final Test match between India and England was called off owing to coronavirus concerns.

As uncertainty prevailed even though Indian players tested negative, in a dramatic turn of events, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) retracted an initial statement that claimed India had “forfeited” the match. “Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team,” ECB later said.

While fans initially hoped for postponement owing to high chances of Indian side winning the series, they were riled when forfeit was mentioned. Soon, it left fans in a frenzy online.

However, as both the boards announced that the Test was cancelled, netizens started to share memes capturing their disappointment as they had plans to enjoy the weekend rooting for the Men in Blue.

Everyone figuring about 5th Test on twitter 😛 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cWJeKo80XR — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2021

After learning that no play is happening today , Jarvo is like:#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/FyRBt1bExA — Krishav (@haage_summane) September 10, 2021

#ENGvsIND #5thTest #ManchesterTest News : ENG vs IND 5th Test has been postponed & may get cancelled due to covid-19 ! Cricket Fans to Corona : pic.twitter.com/PH1abozuOL — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 10, 2021

India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final match but uncertainty prevailed on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri too had tested positive during the fourth Test and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.