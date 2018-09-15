Engineers Day 2018: These funny yet relatable tweets will make your day!

Desi engineers on Twitter couldn’t stop flaunting their sense of humour. (Source: Thinkstock images) Desi engineers on Twitter couldn’t stop flaunting their sense of humour. (Source: Thinkstock images)

The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is observed as Engineers’ Day in India. Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya is celebrated for his wide contribution in the field of engineering in the country. He was a brilliant civil engineer, dam builder, economist, statesman, and on Saturday, the nation paid homage to one of India’s greatest engineers for his contribution.

On Twitter, #EngineersDay dominated the India trends and it was flooded with tweets remembering his works especially the Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. Along with such tweets, the day is incomplete without tickling some funny bones, so engineers on the micro-blogging site demonstrated their lighter side. With witty, sassy and punny tweets, they showed how ‘jugaad ‘is the greatest form of innovation.

Check out some of the funny tweets that every engineer will relate too.

Date A Civil Engineering And Never Get Heart Broken, We Are Builders Not Destroyers.#EngineersDay — Saurang Vara (@SaurangVara) September 15, 2018

A Month before Exams, we prefer the books of

Foreign Authors

.

.

A Week before Exams, we prefer the books of

Local Authors

.

.

A day before Exam,

we try to read

Our Own Notes

.

.

On the day of Exam,

we become authors . . . #EngineersDay — Anurag (@Anurag32485641) September 15, 2018

Happy “bahut scope hai” day 😝😅

#EngineersDay — Ankita Samal (@i_chikku) September 15, 2018

Them : Jo kuch nahi karte wo engineering kar lete hai.

Me : Jo sabkuch kar lete hai wo engineering karte hai.#EngineersDay — Memes wali Bae ❤️ (@muffiner_) September 15, 2018

Happy Engineers’ Day, everyone!

