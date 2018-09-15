Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Engineers Day 2018: These funny yet relatable tweets will make your day!

On Twitter, #EngineersDay dominated the India trends and it was flooded with tweets remembering his works especially the Mysuru's Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. But it was also filled with jokes and memes, as they wished each other with good humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 1:11:10 pm
Engineers Day, engineers day 2018, M. Visvesvaraya, engineers day, m. visvesvaraya quotes, m. visvesvaraya quotes books, engineers day 2018, happy engineers day images, engineers day india, engineers day in india, engineers day quotes, happy engineers day quotes, engineers day jokes, indian express Desi engineers on Twitter couldn’t stop flaunting their sense of humour. (Source: Thinkstock images)
The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is observed as Engineers’ Day in India. Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya is celebrated for his wide contribution in the field of engineering in the country. He was a brilliant civil engineer, dam builder, economist, statesman, and on Saturday, the nation paid homage to one of India’s greatest engineers for his contribution.

On Twitter, #EngineersDay dominated the India trends and it was flooded with tweets remembering his works especially the Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. Along with such tweets, the day is incomplete without tickling some funny bones, so engineers on the micro-blogging site demonstrated their lighter side. With witty, sassy and punny tweets, they showed how ‘jugaad ‘is the greatest form of innovation.

Check out some of the funny tweets that every engineer will relate too.

Happy Engineers’ Day, everyone!

