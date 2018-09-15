Engineers Day 2018: These funny yet relatable tweets will make your day!

The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is observed as Engineers’ Day in India. Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya is celebrated for his wide contribution in the field of engineering in the country. He was a brilliant civil engineer, dam builder, economist, statesman, and on Saturday, the nation paid homage to one of India’s greatest engineers for his contribution.
ALSO READ | On Engineers Day, Google Doodle honours Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya
On Twitter, #EngineersDay dominated the India trends and it was flooded with tweets remembering his works especially the Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. Along with such tweets, the day is incomplete without tickling some funny bones, so engineers on the micro-blogging site demonstrated their lighter side. With witty, sassy and punny tweets, they showed how ‘jugaad ‘is the greatest form of innovation.
Check out some of the funny tweets that every engineer will relate too.
Date A Civil Engineering And Never Get Heart Broken,
We Are Builders Not Destroyers.#EngineersDay
— Saurang Vara (@SaurangVara) September 15, 2018
#EngineersDay #EngineersDay2018 😶😬 pic.twitter.com/yxmJN4YCfk
— Kiran (@MRK_herE) September 15, 2018
A Month before Exams, we prefer the books of
Foreign Authors
.
.
A Week before Exams, we prefer the books of
Local Authors
.
.
A day before Exam,
we try to read
Our Own Notes
.
.
On the day of Exam,
we become authors . . . #EngineersDay
— Anurag (@Anurag32485641) September 15, 2018
Engineers are the builders of nation. Happy engineers day…!!#EngineersDay #Engineers #EngineersDayelectrical pic.twitter.com/7njCRxRCPn
— Mohit Sharma Bartwal (@Mohit12Pune) September 15, 2018
#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/cg3sbOuIQ8
— Anirudh S (@ALCOAni) September 15, 2018
Engineer of the year, level checking with available resources🤪#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/11ELlzt8Ev
— कान्हा (@raghujpr) September 15, 2018
Happy “bahut scope hai” day 😝😅
#EngineersDay
— Ankita Samal (@i_chikku) September 15, 2018
This is how an engineering student spend his 24 hrs. Happy Engineer’s Day!#Engineer #EngineersDay #15September #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/650x3Mgspw
— Ashwini (@ashwini_rajbhar) September 15, 2018
#EngineersDay #Engineering #Engineers pic.twitter.com/ucuz6b9Die
— Akash sharma (MHY) (@MusafirHunYaro) September 15, 2018
Happy #EngineersDay 😁😅 pic.twitter.com/AzFYTdUuX5
— sRîñi👑 (@thalapathysrini) September 15, 2018
Them : Jo kuch nahi karte wo engineering kar lete hai.
Me : Jo sabkuch kar lete hai wo engineering karte hai.#EngineersDay
— Memes wali Bae ❤️ (@muffiner_) September 15, 2018
Happy Engineers’ Day, everyone!
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App