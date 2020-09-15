scorecardresearch
Indians flood Twitter with memes and jokes on the occasion of Engineer’s Day 2020

India observes Engineer's Day on September 15 every year, which is also the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 15, 2020 4:02:04 pm
Engineering day 2020, Twitter memes, jokes, Engineering day memes, Engineering day jokes, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya birth anniversary, Trending news, Indian Express news.From unemployment to their nonexistent love life, many shared memes and jokes that every engineer will relate to.

India observes Engineer’s Day on September 15 every year, which is also the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day is meant to remember his contributions to the field of engineering in the country.

While many listed Visvesvaraya’s achievements and his 34-year career in engineering, others shared memes and jokes on social media about engineers in India.

