Indians flood Twitter with memes and jokes on the occasion of Engineer’s Day 2020

India observes Engineer’s Day on September 15 every year, which is also the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day is meant to remember his contributions to the field of engineering in the country.
While many listed Visvesvaraya’s achievements and his 34-year career in engineering, others shared memes and jokes on social media about engineers in India.
Take a look here:
#happyengineersday #HappyEngineersDay2020
My engineer freind Explain
Their life before engineering. pic.twitter.com/c3vgWx4OLX
— 𝑨𝒓⚡𝒉 (@A_FlirTy_bOy) September 15, 2020
Happy Engineers Day to All over Engineers Across the Globe ❤️#EngineersDay2020 #SpeakUpForEngineers pic.twitter.com/9qyyJVzKk2
— ιαм🌞ρяαѕα∂🏇(ѕиσωвαℓℓ🐰)❣ (@iamprasad51) September 15, 2020
#EngineersDay #EngineersDay2020
Engineers…
1. On the day of convocation
2. Unemployed after passout pic.twitter.com/0tL6Y84UXA
— Soumya Gorai (@ItzSoumyaHere) September 15, 2020
#EngineersDay #EngineersDay2020
Engineers in
1st year. Final year pic.twitter.com/3nED45Q9Eb
— Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) September 15, 2020
MBBS students become Doctors,
Commerce students become CAs,
But Engineering students kab kya ban jaaye, even God has no idea! 💡
Salute to all Engineers!#EngineersDay2020 #Engineering
— Ankita Lahoty, ICLS (@Ankita_Icls) September 15, 2020
Everyone wishing #Engineering day on social media
Me be like- pic.twitter.com/gba7VmK6ZX
— Mohd Saif (@mohdsaifaps) September 15, 2020
Engineers on every topic other than engineering :😂#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/uBtDBGqVlT
— Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) September 15, 2020
Happy #EngineersDay2020 🥳
Mistri after writing Civil Engineer in their name : pic.twitter.com/wGKCD6Qmvc
— Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) September 15, 2020
#HappyEngineersDay2020
Any job in the world exists
le #Engineers : pic.twitter.com/yvVz0dlC3x
— chaat (@chaatmasaala) September 15, 2020
Happy Engineer’s Day ❤️
You can crack jokes on them! But their excellence can’t be cracked 💪
Best wishes to all prolific “science artists” in making 💖💥💥#HappyEngineersDay2020 #happyengineersday
— Swapnonil Acharyya (@swapnoacharyya8) September 15, 2020
How to kill a mosquito – An Engineer’s way😁
Happy #EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/R5zS9UTSUV
— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 15, 2020
Newton Asked How to Write 4 between 5
Pharma student: Good Jokehttps://t.co/FbLL8440d3. student: Impossible
Engineer student: F(IV)E
Engineers R.O.C.K.
Wish u all a very happy engineers day . pic.twitter.com/GoWMBK1dRz
— Pavan Kumar (@PavanKu79218847) September 15, 2020
In India, every 2 in 3 people are engineers and the other one is forced to become an engineer. That’s it. That was the joke.
Happy Engineer’s day 2020!
— Snehith (@Snehith1710) September 15, 2020
Happy engineer’s day to all the engineer’s out there…❤️🍻
Keeping Jokes apart , being an engineer isn’t a joke ❤️ you all guys are super talented and we all Indians are proud of you ❤️#HappyEngineersDay2020
— Memer_balika (@memer_Balika) September 15, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.