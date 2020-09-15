Indians flood Twitter with memes and jokes on the occasion of Engineer’s Day 2020

From unemployment to their nonexistent love life, many shared memes and jokes that every engineer will relate to.

India observes Engineer’s Day on September 15 every year, which is also the birth anniversary of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day is meant to remember his contributions to the field of engineering in the country.

While many listed Visvesvaraya’s achievements and his 34-year career in engineering, others shared memes and jokes on social media about engineers in India.

Take a look here:

MBBS students become Doctors,

Commerce students become CAs, But Engineering students kab kya ban jaaye, even God has no idea! 💡 Salute to all Engineers!#EngineersDay2020 #Engineering — Ankita Lahoty, ICLS (@Ankita_Icls) September 15, 2020

Engineers on every topic other than engineering :😂#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/uBtDBGqVlT — Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) September 15, 2020

Happy #EngineersDay2020 🥳 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Mistri after writing Civil Engineer in their name : pic.twitter.com/wGKCD6Qmvc — Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) September 15, 2020

Happy Engineer’s Day ❤️

You can crack jokes on them! But their excellence can’t be cracked 💪

Best wishes to all prolific “science artists” in making 💖💥💥#HappyEngineersDay2020 #happyengineersday — Swapnonil Acharyya (@swapnoacharyya8) September 15, 2020

How to kill a mosquito – An Engineer’s way😁

Happy #EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/R5zS9UTSUV — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 15, 2020

Newton Asked How to Write 4 between 5 Pharma student: Good Jokehttps://t.co/FbLL8440d3. student: Impossible Engineer student: F(IV)E Engineers R.O.C.K.

Wish u all a very happy engineers day . pic.twitter.com/GoWMBK1dRz — Pavan Kumar (@PavanKu79218847) September 15, 2020

In India, every 2 in 3 people are engineers and the other one is forced to become an engineer. That’s it. That was the joke.

Happy Engineer’s day 2020! — Snehith (@Snehith1710) September 15, 2020

Happy engineer’s day to all the engineer’s out there…❤️🍻 Keeping Jokes apart , being an engineer isn’t a joke ❤️ you all guys are super talented and we all Indians are proud of you ❤️#HappyEngineersDay2020 — Memer_balika (@memer_Balika) September 15, 2020

