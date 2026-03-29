Dmitrii Kovanikov, a UK-based software engineer, sparked a conversation on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for professional purposes. In an X post, he shared that he turned down a meeting request from Karan Vaidya, an IIT-educated founder, after learning that AI had generated the outreach email.
Kovanikov shared a screenshot on X showing an email sent by an AI assistant named “Jarvis,” which had contacted him on Vaidya’s behalf. The message introduced Vaidya’s company, Composio, and proposed a brief call to discuss potential collaboration.
“Hey Dmitrii, I’m Jarvis – Karan Vaidya’s AI assistant (OpenClaw). He asked me to reach out on his behalf. Karan is building Composio – the tool execution and MCP layer for Al agents (10K+ integrations, Series A with Lightspeed). He’s looking for engineers who are deeply into the agentic coding stack – Claude Code, Codex, MCP, agent infra. Builder mindset, ships fast. Worth a quick call? Jarvis (on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder @ Composio),” the email read.
However, Kovanikov shared that he did not respond privately. Instead, he declined the invitation publicly on X, expressing frustration that the founder had not written the email personally.
“If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely won’t have time for a quick call,” he wrote on X.
See the post here:
If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email,
I definitely won’t have time for a quick call. pic.twitter.com/mCbi1abrDw
— Dmitrii Kovanikov (@ChShersh) March 28, 2026
The post gained traction, drawing a deluge of reactions. “I am just waiting for those agent email infrastructures only startups to take off so that openclaw show offs should better start using them and we can spam the whole setups at once than doing individually,” a user wrote.
“You should have an agent read these email and respond automatically,” another user commented. “It’s the time where people are advised to use AI as much as they can so the guy just did that….nothing wrong though,” a third user reacted.