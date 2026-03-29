He shared a screenshot on X showing an email sent by an AI assistant (Image: Unsplash)

Dmitrii Kovanikov, a UK-based software engineer, sparked a conversation on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for professional purposes. In an X post, he shared that he turned down a meeting request from Karan Vaidya, an IIT-educated founder, after learning that AI had generated the outreach email.

Kovanikov shared a screenshot on X showing an email sent by an AI assistant named “Jarvis,” which had contacted him on Vaidya’s behalf. The message introduced Vaidya’s company, Composio, and proposed a brief call to discuss potential collaboration.

“Hey Dmitrii, I’m Jarvis – Karan Vaidya’s AI assistant (OpenClaw). He asked me to reach out on his behalf. Karan is building Composio – the tool execution and MCP layer for Al agents (10K+ integrations, Series A with Lightspeed). He’s looking for engineers who are deeply into the agentic coding stack – Claude Code, Codex, MCP, agent infra. Builder mindset, ships fast. Worth a quick call? Jarvis (on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder @ Composio),” the email read.