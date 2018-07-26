Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Commuters cringed as this old lady stepped onto the train, but there was more to her than her appearance

A thread on Twitter shares a story of a commuter Dipika describing the reaction of fellow passengers as a shabbily dressed old lady entered the compartment and requested for a seat. They judged her even before they knew her name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 4:15:33 pm
two passengers in a train, story of two women passengers, train stories, IVY's story, EmpoweringGoa, viral stories, indian express, indian express news Often one tends to judge others on their appearance. This story tells us exactly why one should not. (Source: Never Fear To Speak The Truth/Twitter)
It isn’t rare for people to judge others as they travel, which is exactly what happened with an old lady as she got onto a local train at Mumbai’s Churchgate. Shared by Twitter handle @EmpoweringGoa, the thread starts with a story of a commuter Dipika describing the reaction of fellow passengers as a shabbily dressed old lady entered the compartment and requested for a seat.

“She requested all the ladies (who were sitting spreading their legs as much as they can in order to pretend that there is no space even for an ant!) to shift a bit so that she can manage to sit.” After much ado, which the account described as ‘unhealthy discussion’, the 65-year-old lady was finally given a seat next to the writer of the thread. What followed was not something anyone expected.

Sitting next to the old lady, Dipika felt saddened by the reaction the old lady received for her attire and went on to console her. However, the lady seemed unaffected by those around her and said, “I never feel bad about it. Because their comments are limited only upto this journey of 1 hour. Their perception can’t make any difference to my 65 yrs of journey and to the rest of it!”

