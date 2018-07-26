Commuters cringed as this old lady stepped onto the train, but there was more to her than her appearance

Often one tends to judge others on their appearance. This story tells us exactly why one should not. (Source: Never Fear To Speak The Truth/Twitter) Often one tends to judge others on their appearance. This story tells us exactly why one should not. (Source: Never Fear To Speak The Truth/Twitter)

It isn’t rare for people to judge others as they travel, which is exactly what happened with an old lady as she got onto a local train at Mumbai’s Churchgate. Shared by Twitter handle @EmpoweringGoa, the thread starts with a story of a commuter Dipika describing the reaction of fellow passengers as a shabbily dressed old lady entered the compartment and requested for a seat.

“She requested all the ladies (who were sitting spreading their legs as much as they can in order to pretend that there is no space even for an ant!) to shift a bit so that she can manage to sit.” After much ado, which the account described as ‘unhealthy discussion’, the 65-year-old lady was finally given a seat next to the writer of the thread. What followed was not something anyone expected.

Read the complete thread here:

Today, I got in Churchgate local from Virar. This old lady (very thin, wearing messy clothes, carrying unorganised bag full of clothes) got in local when all the seats were occupied. Being very thin, she did not need much space. pic.twitter.com/Tvmn4RpiAk — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

So she requested all the ladies (who were sitting spreading their legs as much as they can in order to pretend that there is no space even for an ant!) to shift a bit so that she can manage to sit. — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

The lady was so thin that she needed as much space as a 2-3 yrs old kid would need! But still, ladies were denying to shift as if they have been fixed there with fevicol 😊

I had to make them ‘realise’ that if they would be kind enough to sit without spreading legs, — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

this old female would get a seat! After having a few mins of ‘unhealthy discussion’, they agreed to shift. But gave very disgusting look to the lady. And asked me to let her sit beside me because they did not want to sit next to an untidy person! — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

Sitting next to the old lady, Dipika felt saddened by the reaction the old lady received for her attire and went on to console her. However, the lady seemed unaffected by those around her and said, “I never feel bad about it. Because their comments are limited only upto this journey of 1 hour. Their perception can’t make any difference to my 65 yrs of journey and to the rest of it!”

I was lucky enough that she chose to sit next to me. I was feeling so sad that she had been judged and ridiculed because of her attire, personality and messy bag. I told her not to feel bad about the hurtful comments she got from those ladies! — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

The lady just smiled and said “I never feel bad about it. Because their comments are limited only upto this journey of 1 hour. Their perception cant make any difference to my 65 yrs of journey and to the rest of it! It is not their fault that — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

they dont know that this messy, weak old lady was a state level hockey player when she was young. They don’t know that this lady they are denying today to sit next to has worked in French embassy of India as a certified bilangular. — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

They don’t know that the lady they are finding ugly today, was a part time model in her young days! They don’t know that the lady they are finding weak, is so strong that even after losing her husband and their only daughter, she moved on in life with joy! — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

They dont know that the lady they are asking “pehli baar aayi hai kya train me?” is travelling in Mumbai locals since 1940. They dont know that the lady they are advising to sit at home in this age, travels DAILY from Virar to Bandra in “peak” hours to teach unprevileged children — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

so that they won’t become like one of these people when they will grow up!” 😊 such a tight slap to all those who judge a book by its cover 😊 — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

I could not resist to take a selfie (though its not perfect) with Ivy and post it here along with her thoughts so that we all could learn from her. — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

Before we parted our ways, she recognised the question in my eyes, and said, “Ivy is one type of a plant. You did not learn it in your school days?” 😇😇😇😇 God make us meet some people for a reason! Courtesy Dipika D Naik — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

pic.twitter.com/SNQTxylJ3N — Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) July 25, 2018

What do you think about the story? Tell us in the comments section below.

