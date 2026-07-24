Employer pays Rs 4.25 lakh for driver’s heart surgery: ‘We are colleagues’

A post by cardiac surgeon Dr Prashant Mishra has gone viral on social media, with users praising an employer who paid Rs 4.25 lakh for his driver’s bypass surgery and, more importantly, referred to him as a “colleague”.

Sharing the incident on X, Dr Mishra recalled treating a man who worked as a driver and needed bypass surgery. While the procedure at the hospital where he practises came with a hefty price tag, the doctor initially advised the family to consider a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital, where the operation could be performed free of cost under a government healthcare scheme.

However, things took a different turn later that day. The patient’s son called Mishra with a request. “Doctor, we would prefer to get the surgery done here at Thunga Hospital only. Please help us reduce the cost as much as possible,” he said.

Mishra assured the family that he would do everything possible to support them. The next day, the patient’s employer transferred the amount, making it possible for the surgery to proceed without delay.

Once the operation was completed, Dr Mishra phoned the employer to inform him. “Thank you for your support-Mr Shukla’s surgery was successful,” the doctor said.

Check out the post:

A patient came to me needing bypass surgery. Since he worked as a driver and the procedure at our hospital costs around 4.25 lakh rs , I advised him to go to a civic (BMC) hospital where the surgery could be performed free of cost through a government scheme.

​That evening, his… — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) July 22, 2026

The employer thanked him for taking care of his “colleague”. The word caught Dr Mishra off guard.

“Surprised, I asked, ‘Colleague? But he mentioned he works as your driver’,” the surgeon wrote. The employer’s response left a lasting impression.

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“Doctor, we work together.”

He went on to explain, “He has been with me for 15 years, and I don’t see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues.”

Dr Mishra said he was “completely speechless” after hearing those words. Ending his post with a reflection, he wrote, “Never look down on your domestic help or staff as mere ‘servants’. They are the ones who keep our lives running smoothly, and they deserve equal respect and dignity.”

The story quickly gained traction on X, with many users praising the employer for treating his driver with respect and standing by him during a difficult time.

One user wrote, “And it has taken so long for our people to understand this simple concept. Never look down upon any meaningful job – Period. A delivery boy, cleaner, garbage collector and so on … even if we don’t ‘work’ them for years or like colleagues, every single job is important.”

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Another commented, “That ‘Boss’ was a noble soul to have such feelings for his ‘colleague’. May he be blessed abundantly in life.”

A third user added, “Absolutely Doctor! only very few would understand this… our society is on such a foundation that lacked dignity of labour, a long time back and now too.”