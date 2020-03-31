New York’s Empire State Building lights up to celebrate medical practitioners

The lights also flashed to the beats of Alicia Keys’ hit single ”Empire State of Mind” which is considered to be the city’s anthem. The lights also flashed to the beats of Alicia Keys’ hit single ”Empire State of Mind” which is considered to be the city’s anthem.

The Empire State Building, one of the most prominent buildings in New York’s iconic landscape, lit up in red and white to honour the first responders who are helping those affected by the coronavirus.

The landmark was lit in red, while the famous needle of the building had revolving lights of red and white to resemble a siren, to celebrate the efforts of medical workers who are at the forefront of the campaign against the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ll never stop shining for you” said the building’s official Twitter account, and the post included a picture of the building lit up in red.

The building also flashed its lights to the beats of Alicia Key’s “Empire State of Mind”, which has become an anthem for the city. The song also simultaneously played on radio station Z100, in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

According to reports, the building will continue to be lit up in this manner till the end of the month.

Here’s what the building tweeted:

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020

[2/2] At 9PM, NYC’s theme song will play in our lights with our @iheartradio @aliciakeys #EmpireStateofMind music-to-light show, with the song playing simultaneously on @z100Newyork’s @ElvisduranShow. — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the gesture:

It looks like a red siren. I see it from my apartment and it sends the wrong message. I love the thought and the intention behind it. But please think of a different color and cadence to bring us all together. — Lina Srivastava (@lksriv) March 31, 2020

The tribute is a great idea but please reconsider the tone of the way you’re doing it. — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) March 31, 2020

Impressive, though I wouldn’t like to be living in an apartment close by, in self-isolation with a flashing red light and siren to put up with! — Ann Isik (@Ann_Isik) March 31, 2020

Very good intention.. I`m sorry for the condition that led to this.. pic.twitter.com/eNuZM4Ak3C — ♥‿♥ RinnaBlair ♥‿♥ (@rinnablair) March 31, 2020

It looks beautiful tonight. — swnyc (@slwolfe2) March 31, 2020

A great towering show of all heart! — MALL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (@MALLOFTHEUSA) March 30, 2020

Perfect. Thank you — Lorraine Ziff (@LorraineZiff) March 30, 2020

❤️i like It.. watching the view….. thinking…. — paulosantos (@paulosa23738190) March 30, 2020

May God bless all of the first responders in NYC and their families. May these lights bring hope, courage, and strength to all who need it. May this be a time where America’s finest hero’s receive our most heartfelt recognition. ♥️🇺🇲♥️ — Loren (@Florida__Living) March 31, 2020

🗽✨Big lights will inspire you

Let’s hear it for New York, New York, New York

One hand in the air for the big city

Street lights, big dreams, all lookin’ pretty

No place in the world that could compare

Put your lighters in the air everybody say yeah, yeah.. — ♠️⚜️Miss Führerious⚜️♥️ (@MissFuhrerious) March 31, 2020

Chills. Thank you to all emergency workers fighting for us — Silver Lining (@42rebelheart) March 30, 2020

This view is incredible! You can really notice the heartbeat! Thanks for sharing. — Heidi Steinhauer (@HeidiSteinhauer) March 31, 2020

Love it!!!!!!! I love you New York. pic.twitter.com/1likyvI9U8 — Kitty Hu (@KittyHu10) March 31, 2020

Wish I could’ve seen that — June Jalle (@JuneJalle) March 31, 2020

New York is presently considered the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States with more than 66,000 people testing positive for COVID-19. The number of reported coronavirus deaths in the city on Monday shot up by 253 in a single day to just over 1,200. There are 9,500 people in New York currently hospitalised for COVID-19.

A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds arrived Monday morning in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals.

(with inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd