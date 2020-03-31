Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
COVID19

New York’s Empire State Building lights up to celebrate medical practitioners

The landmark was lit up in red while the famous needle of the building had revolving lights of red and white to resemble a siren.

New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2020 1:26:39 pm
Empire State Building, Empire State Building lit in red Empire State Building coronavirus tribute, New York City coronavirus, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The lights also flashed to the beats of Alicia Keys’ hit single ”Empire State of Mind” which is considered to be the city’s anthem.

The Empire State Building, one of the most prominent buildings in New York’s iconic landscape,  lit up in red and white to honour the first responders who are helping those affected by the coronavirus.

The landmark was lit in red, while the famous needle of the building had revolving lights of red and white to resemble a siren, to celebrate the efforts of medical workers who are at the forefront of the campaign against the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ll never stop shining for you” said the building’s official Twitter account, and the post included a picture of the building lit up in red.

The building also flashed its lights to the beats of Alicia Key’s “Empire State of Mind”, which has become an anthem for the city. The song also simultaneously played on radio station Z100, in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

According to reports, the building will continue to be lit up in this manner till the end of the month.

Here’s what the building tweeted: 

Here’s how people reacted to the gesture:

New York is presently considered the epicentre of the virus outbreak in the United States with more than 66,000 people testing positive for COVID-19. The number of reported coronavirus deaths in the city on Monday shot up by 253 in a single day to just over 1,200. There are 9,500 people in New York currently hospitalised for COVID-19.

A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds arrived Monday morning in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals.

(with inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement