‘Priye mitr Narendra’: Emmanuel Macron’s farewell to PM Modi goes viral

After Macron completed his Hindi speech, he switched to English and joked, “I hope it was correct.”

French President Emmanuel Macron signed off on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France with an unexpected message in Hindi, drawing attention online as the Indian leader concluded his trip to Paris.

At the end of Modi’s multi-city tour, which included stops in Nice, Evian for the G7 Summit, and Paris, Macron addressed him warmly, saying, “Priye mitr Narendra, mujhe bohot khushi hui aapka Nice, Evian aur Paris mein swagat karke. France aur Bharat ki dosti amar rahe.”

Translated, the message means: “Dear friend Narendra, it was a great pleasure to welcome you to Nice, Evian and Paris. May the friendship between France and India live forever.”