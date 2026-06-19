‘Priye mitr Narendra’: Emmanuel Macron’s farewell to PM Modi goes viral

French President Emmanuel Macron also revealed that he intends to visit India in February next year.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron Hindi message to PM ModiAfter Macron completed his Hindi speech, he switched to English and joked, “I hope it was correct.”
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French President Emmanuel Macron signed off on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France with an unexpected message in Hindi, drawing attention online as the Indian leader concluded his trip to Paris.

At the end of Modi’s multi-city tour, which included stops in Nice, Evian for the G7 Summit, and Paris, Macron addressed him warmly, saying, “Priye mitr Narendra, mujhe bohot khushi hui aapka Nice, Evian aur Paris mein swagat karke. France aur Bharat ki dosti amar rahe.”

Translated, the message means: “Dear friend Narendra, it was a great pleasure to welcome you to Nice, Evian and Paris. May the friendship between France and India live forever.”

Switching to English, Macron joked, “I hope it was correct,” before adding, “My dear Narendra Modi, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship. France loves you. I am so happy you are with so many friends in Paris before leaving and going back to Delhi.”

The French leader also revealed that he intends to visit India in February next year.

Watch the video:

 

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A post shared by Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron)

 

Modi’s visit focused on strengthening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, which was elevated earlier this year. On his final day in Paris, he joined Macron at VivaTech 2026, Europe’s biggest technology and start-up gathering, where India was featured as the AI Country Partner. The two leaders toured exhibition halls, met entrepreneurs and innovators, and shared a warm embrace

Also Read | ‘Most famous couple on Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni-PM Modi exchange at G7 summit goes viral

The video of Macron’s Hindi message quickly spread across social media, prompting a flood of reactions. One user wrote, “PM Modi has increased the value of Hindi language in the world.” Another commented, “Macron leaving no stone unturned in diplomacy with India,” while a third joked, “Macron has a Haryanvi accent.”

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