‘Khatam Karona’: Indian rapper Emiway’s song urging people to stay indoors a viral hit

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises daily, one of India’s best-known rappers Emiway Bantai has joined the chorus of voices urging people to stay at home with a single title ‘Khatam Karona (End it na)’.

The 3-minute-17-second-long song has the sometimes-controversial rapper talking about how COVID-19 is not a virus but a result of humans destroying nature and its resources. The video features various public awareness messages along with news clips. This includes the prime minister requesting all not to flout the lockdown with some pretty trippy editing that references various musical anecdotes from Indian films.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube since being posted, and is among the trending 10 videos on the site.

With peppy music by Psyik, the viral song penned by the Mumbai-based artiste touched every aspect of the pandemic from precautionary measures and people failing to understand its gravity to saluting the police and health practitioners who are doing their best.

Ever since the outbreak, artistes around the globe have come up with various songs and spoofs on the virus that has killed over 43,000 people worldwide. In India, there have been bhajans and an Indian classical music version to raise awareness. Even police personnel have been giving meaningful twists to classic hits to urge people to stay home and slow the spread of the disease.

