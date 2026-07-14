How a DRDO scientist’s advice on Bengaluru-Delhi flight ‘changed’ a CEO’s life

A routine flight from Bengaluru to Delhi turned into a life-changing experience for Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti after an unexpected conversation with a fellow passenger challenged his idea of what truly matters.

In a LinkedIn post, Chakrabarti looked back at an incident from 2014, saying that a simple question asked by a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist reshaped his outlook on health, happiness, and success.

Chakrabarti wrote that he had boarded the flight hoping to catch some sleep. But the man sitting beside him, a senior DRDO scientist travelling to Delhi for a meeting with the newly sworn-in prime minister the next day, had other plans.

The scientist began with a casual question, asking Chakrabarti what he did for a living. After learning that he was a managing partner at a private equity fund, the scientist responded with an unexpected remark: “Who cares.”

Caught off guard, Chakrabarti wondered why the question had been asked in the first place. The scientist then explained that he wasn’t interested in his profession at all.

Instead, he asked, “What do you do for your health and happiness?”

Looking back, Chakrabarti admitted that despite spending more than 20 years in the corporate world, nobody had ever asked him that question so directly.

Check out the post:

Story continues below this ad

‘What a waste of time’

Confident in his answer, Chakrabarti told the scientist that he walked for 45 minutes every evening. The response, however, did not earn the approval he expected.

“What a waste of time,” the scientist replied, before explaining that running would help him cover far greater distances while offering much better health benefits.

He went on to describe his own discipline. For 34 years, he had started every morning at 4.30 am, running 15 km on weekdays and 35 km every Sunday. He also mentioned that he had completed well over 100 full marathons and had long stopped keeping count.

Before the flight landed, the scientist left him with one final suggestion: “Buy a good pair of shoes and start running. The rest you will discover as you go.”

Story continues below this ad

A small beginning that changed everything

The advice stayed with Chakrabarti. The very next morning, he bought a pair of running shoes and decided to give it a try. It did not go well. He recalled that he could barely manage around 50 metres before stopping, completely out of breath.

But he returned the following day. As he jokingly put it, he had already spent money on the shoes, so he might as well use them. Over the next few weeks, those 50 metres gradually turned into 100 metres, then a kilometre, and eventually much longer distances.

Less than three months later, Chakrabarti stood among thousands of runners at the starting line of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon—and crossed the finish line. Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, “The question nobody asks you is sometimes the most important question of your life.”

LinkedIn users relate to the story

The post struck a chord with many LinkedIn users, who shared how fitness had transformed their own lives. A user commented, “The person you become through fitness is far more valuable than the physique you achieve… You become someone who honors commitments. Someone who understands the value of patience. Someone who knows that lasting success is built through consistent effort, not quick results. That mindset becomes your greatest strength, because it doesn’t just improve your health it improves the way you approach every challenge in life….”

Story continues below this ad

Another wrote, “We often think our intelligence is reflected in the answers we give. I increasingly think it’s reflected in the questions we ask. A single good question can change the trajectory of a conversation—or even a life.”

A third user shared a similar journey, writing, “Sounds similar to when I did my first 500meters – lungs on fire – egged on by a dear friend, and evenings after office pushing myself to just show up and continue …went on to complete my first marathon and felt like it was the best thing I ever did for myself!”