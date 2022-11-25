‘Incredible footage’: Elusive snow leopard in Karakoram range caught on camera. Watch

Elusive and well-camouflaged, snow leopards are not easy to spot in their rugged mountain habitats. It’s no wonder then that when the big cat is caught on camera, the rare footage almost always leaves viewers stunned.

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the elusive big cat with snowflakes all over its body resting near a tree in the Karakoram mountain range blanketed with snow. As the video shows an aerial view, it is hard to spot the solitary creature. It is seen staring at the camera and its beautiful, spotted coat is a sight to behold. The camera even manages to capture its fierceness as it growls majestically.

ALSO READ | ‘Breathtaking’: Shutterbug treks 165 km to capture spectacular images of snow leopard

“The elusive snow leopard during snow fall…At Karakoram Range. VC:WWF,” Nanda captioned the clip. Karakoram is the mountain range in Kashmir spread across the borders of Pakistan, China and India and its northwest extremes extend to Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The elusive snow leopard during snow fall…

At Karakoram Range.

VC:WWF pic.twitter.com/gFoziwMyxm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2022

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has garnered more than 44,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were left mesmerised by the amazing video. A user commented, “Enjoying Nature…..” Another user wrote, “No doubt a handsome fella he is…Incredible footage.” A third user commented, “Majestic…elusive yet powerful!!!”

As per World Wildlife Fund, snow leopards are found in 12 countries in central Asia’s high rugged mountain landscapes. The species face a threat due to habitat loss, poaching and climate change. The skilful predators can kill prey up to three times their own weight even in the extreme weather conditions.