Elon Musk tweets about Tesla selling ‘red satin’ shorts. This is how netizens reacted

Yet again, Elon Musk has left netizens amused with his latest tweet, featuring a pair of red “satin” shorts.

In a tweet, the Tesla founder and CEO recently announced that his firm was selling limited-edition branded red satin shorts. “Limited edition short shorts now available,” tweeted Musk while sharing the link to the company’s website. However, Musk’s tweet was a dig at short-sellers.

The price is listed as $69.420 on the Tesla website and have the word “S3XY” written on the back — a probable reference to name of Tesla’s cars.

Short selling is basically when an investor borrows security to sell it on the open market and expects to later buy it back for a lower amount. Earlier, while celebrating his firm’s taking over of Toyota to become the “world’s most valuable carmaker”, Musk had mocked short-sellers in a series of tweets.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

With a following of over 36 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and amuse many. A user also challenged Musk to wear the shorts to a shareholder meeting, to which he replied, “That would be next-level.”

That would be next-level 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

lmao I laughed way too hard when I clicked on that hahaha https://t.co/njyHU0LgKq — Brian (@brianalanmiller) July 6, 2020

We live in the greatest timeline ever. https://t.co/0ltff6gVem — King John (@oko_moye) July 6, 2020

@elonmusk love it haha.. what a response to shorts 😂 https://t.co/nuKAz1FU6W — Crypto Fido (@CryptoFido) July 6, 2020

can someone wake me up https://t.co/dG3vEwba9o — lily (@broisthatlily) July 6, 2020

