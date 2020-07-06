scorecardresearch
Elon Musk tweets about Tesla selling ‘red satin’ shorts. This is how netizens reacted

In a tweet, the Tesla founder and CEO recently announced that his firm was selling limited-edition branded red satin shorts. "Limited edition short shorts now available," tweeted Musk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2020 8:38:59 pm
Elon Musk's selling shorts viral tweet, twitter reaction, elon musk trending With a following of over 36 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and amuse many. (Source: Reuters)

Yet again, Elon Musk has left netizens amused with his latest tweet, featuring a pair of red “satin” shorts.

In a tweet, the Tesla founder and CEO recently announced that his firm was selling limited-edition branded red satin shorts. “Limited edition short shorts now available,” tweeted Musk while sharing the link to the company’s website. However, Musk’s tweet was a dig at short-sellers.

The price is listed as $69.420 on the Tesla website and have the word “S3XY” written on the back — a probable reference to  name of Tesla’s cars.

Short selling is basically when an investor borrows security to sell it on the open market and expects to later buy it back for a lower amount. Earlier, while celebrating his firm’s taking over of Toyota to become the “world’s most valuable carmaker”, Musk had mocked short-sellers in a series of tweets.

With a following of over 36 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and amuse many. A user also challenged Musk to wear the shorts to a shareholder meeting, to which he replied, “That would be next-level.”

