Elon Musk tweets about his visit to the Taj Mahal, mom Maye reveals some family history

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about his 2007 visit to India and raved about the Taj Mahal, which he called “truly a wonder of the world”. The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet about the facade of the Agra fort.

It all started when a Twitter account shared a picture of a marble pillar at Agra’s Red Fort, praising the delicate glasswork motifs on it. As similar work is also seen on the walls and minarets of the Taj Mahal, Musk spoke about his visit to the marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz.

“It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world,” Musk replied to the tweet.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, with many of his desi fans saying they had no idea Musk had visited India earlier. While some invited him to the country again, others hoped his electric cars will be available here as well. He was also given suggestions for other architectural marvels he can visit in India.

His mother, Maye Musk, also responded to his tweet, sharing pictures of the time when his grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. “The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto ‘Live dangerously…. carefully’,” Maye Musk tweeted.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Built on the bank of Yamuna River in Agra, the Taj Mahal was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. Ever year, thousands of people visit the monument from different parts of the globe. Not just a top pick among tourists, even top celebrities and dignitaries have visited it as well.