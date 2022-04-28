scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Elon Musk tweets about buying Coca-Cola next to ‘put cocaine back in’, netizens ask ‘ are you kidding’

While Elon Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion, the beverage supergiant has a market cap of $284 billion, according to Bloomberg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
April 28, 2022 1:48:37 pm
Memes took over Twitter after Elon Musk joked about buying Coca-Cola next.

After buying Twitter in a hostile takeover, the world’s richest man teased followers about his next target: Coca-Cola. And if that wasn’t enough to leave people in a frenzy online, he added he’ll buy the cold drink major to ‘put the cocaine back in’.

Weeks after Musk expressed his desire to buy Twitter, scrap its content moderation policies and transform the publicly traded company into a private one, things came to a head-on Monday as the social media major announced it had accepted the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s offer to buy the company for about $44 billion.

Also Read |A Twitter user urged Elon Musk to buy the company in 2017. Now he is feeling ‘not great’

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he tweeted, referring to the carbonated drink’s original recipe when in 1886 it was launched as a tonic for various ailments. Soon, in a few hours, the tweet went viral, garnering over 2 million likes on the platform.

He also shared a screenshot of a previous tweet where he said he is “going to buy McDonald’s and fix all the ice cream machines”. He jokingly responded to himself with “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok”.

However, according to Bloomberg, it might not be a dream that even Musk with all his accumulated wealth can achieve easily. While Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion, the beverage supergiant is away over with a market cap of $284 billion, the report added.

But that hasn’t deterred netizens from jumping on the bandwagon and churning out memes and jokes to imagine what it would look like if Musk can actually do it. Soon hashtags, #CocaCola and #ElonMusk dominated trends worldwide with many wondering what would be the “next company in his cart”. While some came up with requests such as McDonald’s and YouTube, others couldn’t imagine what would happen if he actually starts considering it.

