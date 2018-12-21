Toggle Menu
Elon Musk tweeted about Bajirao Mastani and Twitterati went crazy!

Elon Musk shared a Ranveer Singh GIF from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Indian Twitterati went crazy figuring out why. While some thought it was hacked others thought it was about siding with T-Series!

Elon Musk shared a Ranveer Singh GIF with showering ‘love’ on Bajirao Mastani.

While everyone on Internet was busy talking about Elon Musk’s new-age solution to solve Los Angeles’ traffic problem, The Boring Company’s tunnel, he was busy enjoying a Bollywood song! Well, at least that’s what it looks like from his recent tweet. Taking to Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, shared a GIF featuring Ranveer Singh from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and accompanied it with a YouTube link of the song ‘Deewani Mastani’.

Yes, with two heart emojis, he wrote “💛 Bajirao Mastani 💛”, enjoying Deepika Padukone’s regal avatar in the song sung by Shreya Ghosal.

Indian fans across the globe went crazy figuring out what led to this tweet and if he has seen the film. While many tagged Ranveer Singh to get his reactions, others saw this tweet as his support to T-Series in the online war between the Indian music company and PewDiePie to emerge as the YouTube King with most subscribers. But it seems, with Musk’s tweet, the real owner is Eros Entertainment, who have the rights of the film. They even tweeted out to the entrepreneur and said he can watch the film on ErosNow!

While some thought maybe his account was hacked by desi hackers, others had a field day cracking jokes.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about Musk’s cryptic tweet that made Indian fans go gaga.

