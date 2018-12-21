Elon Musk tweeted about Bajirao Mastani and Twitterati went crazy!

While everyone on Internet was busy talking about Elon Musk’s new-age solution to solve Los Angeles’ traffic problem, The Boring Company’s tunnel, he was busy enjoying a Bollywood song! Well, at least that’s what it looks like from his recent tweet. Taking to Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, shared a GIF featuring Ranveer Singh from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and accompanied it with a YouTube link of the song ‘Deewani Mastani’.

Yes, with two heart emojis, he wrote “💛 Bajirao Mastani 💛”, enjoying Deepika Padukone’s regal avatar in the song sung by Shreya Ghosal.

Indian fans across the globe went crazy figuring out what led to this tweet and if he has seen the film. While many tagged Ranveer Singh to get his reactions, others saw this tweet as his support to T-Series in the online war between the Indian music company and PewDiePie to emerge as the YouTube King with most subscribers. But it seems, with Musk’s tweet, the real owner is Eros Entertainment, who have the rights of the film. They even tweeted out to the entrepreneur and said he can watch the film on ErosNow!

Hey Elon Musk, you can watch Bajirao Mastani on #ErosNow. 😎 — Eros Now (@ErosNow) December 21, 2018

While some thought maybe his account was hacked by desi hackers, others had a field day cracking jokes.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about Musk’s cryptic tweet that made Indian fans go gaga.

Elon watched Bajirao Mastani?? He might be thinking Ranveer is faster than Tesla!!😝jk 🤪😝 @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/AOvlA72NIE — Sapana (@champsapana) December 21, 2018

YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO LEAD US AGAINST T-SERIES https://t.co/A9t7kxpoNA — Danny Longstrike (@dannylongstrike) December 21, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history Elon Musk: Hold my Beer https://t.co/ZFMSGLfI7M — Sagar Sawant (@ImSagarSawant) December 21, 2018

Maratha Empire now expanding on Mars soon. https://t.co/38kVILFQOd — Pranjal Srivastava (@pranjalised) December 21, 2018

Wait, what ?

Adding this to the Mars playlist 😝 https://t.co/375KLRZKVc — Rabinder Singh (@rabindertweets) December 21, 2018

Will Tesla now feature, too excited for everything Hyper-Ranveer Singh mode? https://t.co/ZAQO00l5Kb — ParanoidAndroid (@raje_pritish) December 21, 2018

Ye abhi hamare desh mein Tunnel Tunnel khelega 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xQFcUAZqv5 — Sameer Choudhury (@ChoudhurySam1) December 21, 2018

For you it must be Baj e-Rao Mastan-e 🤣😂 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 21, 2018

elon after the boring launch pic.twitter.com/J5POh4s0Eg — babyboi (@SpreadPeaceMofo) December 21, 2018

T-Series and Elon Musk against PewDiePie or what? — Arian (@HammerKrass) December 21, 2018

Ok that’s it. This time you’ve really been hacked 😂 — Arun Nair (@aRun6247) December 21, 2018

Are you serious? 😂😂

I am curious, what made you tweet this!! 🤣 — Vivek Bakul (@vivek_maru) December 21, 2018

when i thought 2018 couldn’t get any weirder, Elon Musk goes ahead and tweets abt Bajirao Mastani. https://t.co/sXHYsGtocK — abby is trash (@AbbyMood) December 21, 2018

Lol, can’t tell if you’ve been hacked or you’re an actual ranveer singh- deepika padukone fan https://t.co/uu2x17z8Pj — kaleidoscopic_brain (@chrys_aliss) December 21, 2018