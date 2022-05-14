Vir Das compares Elon Musk’s yo-yoing on Twitter deal to his mom shopping at Lajpat Nagar, netizens crack up

After triggering a huge debate over his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, billionaire investor Elon Musk left everyone scratching their heads when he announced on Friday that the plan was put “on hold”. As jokes and memes continue to rain online, comedian Vir Das seems to be winning the internet with his take on the whole situation by drawing parallels to his mother.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said Friday that the major deal was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”, only to add soon after that he was “still committed to acquisition”. As the company’s price kept falling over the past few weeks, many even questioned if the world’s richest man ever had any intention to buy the social networking site.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Das compared the situation with his mother’s bargaining skills. Reminiscing about his childhood days when he used to accompany his mother to Lajpat Nagar, the actor-comedian shared his not-so-great shopping experience. Narrating what is an all-too-familiar situation for most Indians, Das talked about how his mother would go into shops and feign disdain for a product to get the shopkeeper to lower the price, only to leave the shop without purchasing it.

As other shopkeepers would approach her with better deals, his mother would eventually return to the first shop to buy something completely different. “She just wanted the shopkeeper to admit defeat,” Das wrote. He further described it as a “weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each other”.

In conclusion, he quipped, “Elon Musk is my mom with rockets”.

The post left netizens in splits and many remarked how every desi child could relate to such shopping trips during which they either felt embarrassed or annoyed.