‘More challenging than Mars?’: Tweeple ask as Elon Musk cites ‘challenging govt regulations’ for ‘no Tesla in India’

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors said the company would love to be in India but strict government regulations were keeping them away. (Source: AP) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors said the company would love to be in India but strict government regulations were keeping them away. (Source: AP)

SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk recently shared a list of places where his electric cars would be introduced soon. However, India was missing from the list and Twitterati were not very happy about the fact. Musk, who interacts with his followers on the micro-blogging site quite actively, took notice of the growing concern and decided to give answers as to why the company was staying away from Indian market. Underlining “challenging government regulations”, the entrepreneur said, “Would love to be in India”, however, the regulations are keeping them at a bay.

Musk also added that Tesla would enter the country as soon as chief financial officer (CFO) Deepak Ahuja, who was from India, gave the green signal. “Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should,” Musk wrote in his tweet.

No Tesla in India pic.twitter.com/NDtPEVYD0A — vinit swami (@yoyovinzi) May 30, 2018

Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018

Soon his tweet grabbed attention of Indians on Twitterverse and many urged the government to take possible measures that would allow Tesla to introduce its cars. With rising fuel prices in the country, many opined that it’s probably the best time and need of the hour. While some took a punny route to seek answers from Musk about their launch, others tried to find reason and hoped there would be a middle ground soon.

“India’s regulations are more challenging than Mars’?Pretty believable,” wrote comedian Sorabh Pant on Musk’s remark. Author Chetan Bhagat thought “regulations must not be a hurdle” in such cases of investments.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to Musk’s statement:

.@PMOIndia Try to bring this to India for top metropolitan cities, which could be a tremendous change in pollution concern #Tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/jup7e4Z13T — Rajamohan (@iamrajamohan) May 31, 2018

India’s regulations are more challenging than Mars’?

Pretty believable. https://t.co/IKRN3zm8RG — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 31, 2018

India Could Be A Great Market For Tesla’s Solar Cells And Solar Powered Vehicles. Even Geographically, India Receives Great Share Of Sun Light Throughout The Year. Some Govt Rules Are Challenging, But Not As Challenging As Shooting A Tesla Car In Space🙏https://t.co/9T5RdLDSYi — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 30, 2018

The govt should note that the world’s biggest CEOs of the most innovative companies want to be in India but find the regulations too hard. They bring with them investments and jobs. Regulations must not be a hurdle to that. https://t.co/kFRxlhDYVg — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 30, 2018

I won’t be surprised if PM @narendramodi picks up phone and calls Deepak Ahuja to start believing that @Tesla needs to be in INDIA ! https://t.co/KWY1r2FS0v — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) May 30, 2018

Expecting @Tesla to take a grand step to enter India.. So that it’ll be the end of monopoly of petroleum price hikes. ☹️😑 — Vaishnav Jois (@Vaishnav_Jois) May 31, 2018

@elonmusk please bring Tesla to india. Here in india fuel prices has been increasing daily.. i am from poor family, i can’t afford to buy fuel. — alexandar raja (@alexandar_raja) May 31, 2018

we don’t need autopilot in India, plenty of people to drive it manually 😀😀 — Ashok (@Ashok95300432) May 30, 2018

Hey @elonmusk,

You can send a Tesla to orbit Earth!

But then why no tesla in India?????? — Trisach Joshi (@sarcastic_TJ) May 31, 2018

Tesla is waiting for the right time to enter India! And India is busy making Patanjali sim, Patanjali IM apps.#WhenFuturisticisveryfar we go past-istic — ◢◤Longbow Hunter (@vysh_T) May 31, 2018

Tesla can reach Mars but not India.

Cos Regulations. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) May 31, 2018

When to India??? Isn’t it should be compulsory electric cars everywhere on earth? Or govt paper work nd all that is more important 😑…@elonmusk do something plz.. — Devin Banerjee (@Imdevin24) May 31, 2018

@narendramodi Sir please take note of this. Mr. Musk’s Tesla coming to India will also boost Indian clean transportation! #bringteslatoindia https://t.co/PKXbpbsMME — Pallav Sharma (@pal_shar) May 31, 2018

Man If you’re trying to come to India this is the time man this is it

The fuel prices are at the peak now

No doubt Tesla will dominate the markets

We are waiting for you😊 — Aslam Mohammed (@A_s_l_u_) May 31, 2018

India is in a serious need of electric cars like Tesla as the fuel prices are shooting. As well as the pollution, population of vehicles etc @narendramodi should invite such companies and also reduce the prices so that everyone can buy one #gogreen https://t.co/Q31c2yQjXg — Akash Hosamani (@hosamani01) May 31, 2018

Do you want Tesla to launch in India soon? Tell us in comments below.

