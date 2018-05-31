‘More challenging than Mars?’: Tweeple ask as Elon Musk cites ‘challenging govt regulations’ for ‘no Tesla in India’

Follow Us:
May 31, 2018
Elon Musk said that Tesla would enter the country as soon as chief financial officer (CFO) Deepak Ahuja, who was from India, gave the green signal. With the rising fuel price in the country, Tweeple feel it's the need of the hour.

Elon Musk, Elon Musk in india, tesla in india, govt rules tesla delay in india, tesla cars in india delay, tesla electric cars, viral news, india news, indian express Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors said the company would love to be in India but strict government regulations were keeping them away. (Source: AP)
SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk recently shared a list of places where his electric cars would be introduced soon. However, India was missing from the list and Twitterati were not very happy about the fact. Musk, who interacts with his followers on the micro-blogging site quite actively, took notice of the growing concern and decided to give answers as to why the company was staying away from Indian market. Underlining “challenging government regulations”, the entrepreneur said, “Would love to be in India”, however, the regulations are keeping them at a bay.

Musk also added that Tesla would enter the country as soon as chief financial officer (CFO) Deepak Ahuja, who was from India, gave the green signal. “Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should,” Musk wrote in his tweet.

Soon his tweet grabbed attention of Indians on Twitterverse and many urged the government to take possible measures that would allow Tesla to introduce its cars. With rising fuel prices in the country, many opined that it’s probably the best time and need of the hour. While some took a punny route to seek answers from Musk about their launch, others tried to find reason and hoped there would be a middle ground soon.

“India’s regulations are more challenging than Mars’?Pretty believable,” wrote comedian Sorabh Pant on Musk’s remark. Author Chetan Bhagat thought “regulations must not be a hurdle” in such cases of investments.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to Musk’s statement:

Do you want Tesla to launch in India soon? Tell us in comments below.

