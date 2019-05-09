Toggle Menu
Rishabh Pant’s match-winning innings in IPL Eliminator celebrated with memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/eliminator-dc-vs-srh-rishabh-pant-memes-5718587/

Rishabh Pant’s match-winning innings in IPL Eliminator celebrated with memes

The highlight of Pant's knock the over by Basil Thampi in which he smashed 20 runs off the first four balls. Pant hit two fours and two sixes to ease the pressure on his team.

Rishabh Pant, delhi capitals, sunrisers hyderabad, dv vs srh, rishabh pant dc eliminator, ipl 2019, indian express, sports news, cricket news
As Rishab Pant flaunted his amazing skills with a bat, fans trolled BCCI again for not selecting him for World Cup.

In a nail-biting finish, Delhi Capitals won their first-ever match in the IPL knockouts after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets and with one ball to spare. The victory was largely thanks to some fireworks from Rishabh Pant. Pant who hit five sixes during his crucial 49 off 21 balls paved the way for his team to get a game closer to their first-ever IPL final. As the team won the thrilling game, cricket buffs praised the young wicket-keeper and batsman.

The highlight of Pant’s knock was the 18th over by Basil Thampi in which he hit 20 runs. Delhi Capitals needed 34 from the last three overs and Pant hit two fours and two sixes off the first four balls. Pant’s blitzkrieg had Hyderabad reeling, but it was almost nullified when the wicketkeeper attempted to finish things with a bang and it almost cost them the game.

However, in the end, Delhi’s Keemo Paul held things together to take his team to victory. Fans were most impressed by Pant and again took a dig at BCCI and Vijay Shankar beacuse the wicketkeeper was left out of the World Cup squad.

Here are some tweets about the batsman:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challenge
2 This sculpture of a 'Facepalming' Lincoln won a contest and is going viral
3 Khalsa Aid volunteers serve food to cyclone Fani victims; wins praise online