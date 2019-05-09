Rishabh Pant’s match-winning innings in IPL Eliminator celebrated with memes

In a nail-biting finish, Delhi Capitals won their first-ever match in the IPL knockouts after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets and with one ball to spare. The victory was largely thanks to some fireworks from Rishabh Pant. Pant who hit five sixes during his crucial 49 off 21 balls paved the way for his team to get a game closer to their first-ever IPL final. As the team won the thrilling game, cricket buffs praised the young wicket-keeper and batsman.

The highlight of Pant’s knock was the 18th over by Basil Thampi in which he hit 20 runs. Delhi Capitals needed 34 from the last three overs and Pant hit two fours and two sixes off the first four balls. Pant’s blitzkrieg had Hyderabad reeling, but it was almost nullified when the wicketkeeper attempted to finish things with a bang and it almost cost them the game.

However, in the end, Delhi’s Keemo Paul held things together to take his team to victory. Fans were most impressed by Pant and again took a dig at BCCI and Vijay Shankar beacuse the wicketkeeper was left out of the World Cup squad.

Here are some tweets about the batsman:

Someone get Rishabh Pant a packet of Britannia biscuits so that he can go to the World Cup 🙏🏻🙏🏻#DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019

Rishab pant reaction when Thampi came to bowl against him.

One Bad move everything gone!

Hard luck #SRH#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/vn4uMpINl6 — Vignesh Rajan (@vignesh_prem10) May 8, 2019

Indian selector selected Vijay shankar instead of rishabh pant #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/5Y9lrzReLe — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) May 8, 2019

Indians: India will never get a good wicket keeper batsmen like dhoni again. Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/Qetb0cuk3o — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 8, 2019

#DCvSRH Coach’s lecture to Rishabh Pant

play sensibly pic.twitter.com/kH0Ncv1ETV — Akshat Bang (@bang_akshat) May 8, 2019