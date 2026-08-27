‘Current was too strong’: How forest teams rescued 5 elephants from UP river

Forest Department officials then launched a rescue operation, with teams working to bring the elephants to safety and move them back into the forest.

A video showing a herd of elephants caught in strong river currents in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online, prompting concern among social media users. The footage, reportedly recorded in the state’s Bahraich area, shows several elephants in the Kaudiyala River as they try to stay above the surface.

In the video shared on X, the person recording the scene says four to five elephants were caught in the water near the Kailashpuri barrage area. He also mentions that rescue efforts were underway.

Forest department officials said three adult elephants and two calves were struggling against a powerful river current. They subsequently launched an operation to assist the elephants and ensure they could safely return to the forest.