‘Current was too strong’: How forest teams rescued 5 elephants from UP river

Dramatic footage showed two calves struggling in the strong current as three adult elephants stayed with them until rescue teams intervened.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 06:13 PM IST
elephants swept away in Nepal floodwatersForest Department officials then launched a rescue operation, with teams working to bring the elephants to safety and move them back into the forest.
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A video showing a herd of elephants caught in strong river currents in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online, prompting concern among social media users. The footage, reportedly recorded in the state’s Bahraich area, shows several elephants in the Kaudiyala River as they try to stay above the surface.

In the video shared on X, the person recording the scene says four to five elephants were caught in the water near the Kailashpuri barrage area. He also mentions that rescue efforts were underway.

Forest department officials said three adult elephants and two calves were struggling against a powerful river current. They subsequently launched an operation to assist the elephants and ensure they could safely return to the forest.

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A little help from humans

After the video circulated on social media, Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared details of the rescue operation.

“On August 25, 2026, at approximately 10:20 AM, Katarniaghat Range Headquarters received a wireless message via the Kailashpuri Barrier reporting that a herd of elephants—comprising 3 adults and 2 calves—were being swept by the strong river current towards the Girjapuri Barrage in Kaudiyala river. Current was too strong for the calves and they were flowing with it. The adults too followed them possibly to save them but even they were finding it difficult to swim,” Pandey wrote in a post on X.

 

He said the forest team immediately headed towards the Girjapuri Barrage after receiving the alert.

“To counter the strong river flow, irrigation department was promptly contacted. Irrigation department was very swift and prompt and immediately closed the barrage gate thereby halting the rapid current. Once the current slowed down, adult elephants quickly got in control of the situation and guided the young calves to safety,” the officer added.

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As the water current slowed, the adult elephants regained control and guided the two calves to safety.

According to Pandey, the herd had reached the vicinity of the barrage gates before forest officials began efforts to move them away from the area.

“Subsequently, by creating noise and commotion (hanka), the herd—which had reached the vicinity of the barrage gates—was driven back into the forest area. The herd of wild elephants has safely moved into the forest zone. Credit goes to entire Range staff for their quick thinking and prompt action and irrigation department for their prompt support,” he said.

‘If that’s not a miracle’

The footage left social media users concerned about the elephants, with many relieved after learning that the herd had been safely moved back into the forest.

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“Thank you everyone for helping these magnificent creatures,” one person wrote.

“If that’s not a miracle sign I don’t know what is,” another commented.

“Tremendous effort. Hats off to the rescue team,” a third user said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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