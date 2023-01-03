scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Elephant’s ‘energy saving option’ while descending muddy slope triggers laughter online

IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared one such clip featuring an elephant’s "sense of humour”, triggering laughter online.

"Who says elephants don't have a sense of humour video- shared #elephants," Sahu captioned the clip.
Wild elephants, who evoke a sense of fear among many, have a lighter side too and often brighten up the mood of netizens with their shenanigans. IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared one such clip featuring an elephant’s “sense of humour”, triggering laughter online.

The clip shows an elephant trying to come down a muddy slope. Slowly, it leaps with its hind legs on the ground and moves away. Meanwhile, the other animal shakes its head and bends its hind legs before rolling down the slope.

ALSO READ |Elephant herd gets ‘drunk’ consuming fermented water in Odisha. Forest officials beat drums to wake them up

“Who says elephants don’t have a sense of humour video- shared #elephants,” Sahu captioned the clip. Since being shared on Monday, it has amassed more than 2,000 views so far.

The elephant’s method of descending the slope has tickled the funny bones of Twitter users. A user said, “Its awesome.” Another user wrote, “Second one adopted energy saving option.” A third user commented, “That’s a smart way of getting down the step.”

Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

In November last year, an adorable clip from Kenya had similarly amused internet users. Journalist Alvin Patterson Kaunda was speaking on camera when a baby elephant interrupted him. While Kaunda spoke about the importance of wildlife protection, the elephant bumped into him but he maintained his cool. The undeterred four-year-old female elephant continued poking and tickling him in the face until he let go and burst into laughter.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:44 IST
Live Blog

