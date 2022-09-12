Watch: Elephants cool off in water hole made by forest department

With increasing temperature, the natural sources of water dry up in forests which makes it hard for wildlife to sustain. To make access to water easier, the forest department often builds artificial water holes in many spots across the forests that they routinely replenish.

These water holes attract wildlife and provide a dependable source of water for many animals. On Sunday, Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video that showed a small herd of elephants cooling off the heat in one such artificial water hole.

The video shows two young elephants using their trunks to splash water all over their body. While sharing the clip, Kaswan wrote, “That calf is having some best moments. In the dry season these water holes are their lifeline. One such created by us.”

That calf is having some best moments. In dry season these water holes are their lifeline. One such created by us. pic.twitter.com/moZG9xRiaP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 11, 2022

Do you think we should interfere in wildlife by these kind of water holes etc? Genuine question, appreciate your view on this 🙏 — ಅನಸೂಯ ಸುತ | Prashant | (@wolflead9) September 11, 2022

Wonderful Sir. I was always wondering how these wild animals survive. One such idea of Wind mill combined with Boring well.. with wind blow it in turn brings water up.. like these any which will help.. govt should add more in deep / dense forests..God Bless your team. — vasudev (@vasudevax2) September 11, 2022

Can something be done for the elephants in Odisha? . Even the wild elephants are not safe in the wild there. They are dying everyday. — Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) September 12, 2022

Great initiative. — Soundar Krishnan (@KrishnanSoundar) September 11, 2022

Salute to forest guards #NationalForestMartyrsDay — GANTA PRASAD (@gantaprasad) September 11, 2022

Very kind of your team. — David Fátúnmbí (@davidfatunmbi) September 11, 2022

The video has so far gathered over 1.4 lakh views since it was posted Sunday. Appreciating the forest department for constructing the water holes, a Twitter user wrote, “Very kind of your team.” Another person wrote, “Great initiative”.

Requesting the authorities to construct more water holes, a Twitter user wrote, “Can something be done for the elephants in Odisha? Even the wild elephants are not safe in the wild there. They are dying everyday.”

Earlier in June, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, had shared an adorable video that showed a tigress along with its five cubs lounging in a man-made waterhole.