Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Watch: Elephants cool off in water hole made by forest department

The forest department creates artificial water holes in many forested areas and routinely replenishes them in the dry season.

With increasing temperature, the natural sources of water dry up in forests which makes it hard for wildlife to sustain. To make access to water easier, the forest department often builds artificial water holes in many spots across the forests that they routinely replenish.

These water holes attract wildlife and provide a dependable source of water for many animals. On Sunday, Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video that showed a small herd of elephants cooling off the heat in one such artificial water hole.

The video shows two young elephants using their trunks to splash water all over their body. While sharing the clip, Kaswan wrote, “That calf is having some best moments. In the dry season these water holes are their lifeline. One such created by us.”

The video has so far gathered over 1.4 lakh views since it was posted Sunday. Appreciating the forest department for constructing the water holes, a Twitter user wrote, “Very kind of your team.” Another person wrote, “Great initiative”.

Requesting the authorities to construct more water holes, a Twitter user wrote, “Can something be done for the elephants in Odisha? Even the wild elephants are not safe in the wild there. They are dying everyday.”

Earlier in June, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, had shared an adorable video that showed a tigress along with its five cubs lounging in a man-made waterhole.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:11:58 pm
