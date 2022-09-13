Watch: How this elephant wriggled out of a building

Wild animals like elephants are often seen gathering food in their natural surroundings. However, with the rising human presence near the forested areas, they do not hesitate to explore residential areas as foraging grounds.

A video, now going viral across social media platforms, shows an elephant slowly but surely getting out of a building.

In the video, that was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services office Susanta Nanda, the elephant can be seen struggling to get out of a small door frame but eventually managing to get out after much bending and manoeuvring of its body.

The elephant reportedly got into the building in search of food.

Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack.They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away.

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/fTCy5K90gV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 12, 2022

It could have sensed sugarcane…. It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge n most intelligent animal, the elephant….❤️ — ADITYA VANGIPURAM (@ADITYAVANGIPUR1) September 12, 2022

So careful in not damaging the structure unnecessarily.

Always Smart & humble ❤️🦣 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) September 12, 2022

Classic example of ‘Elephant in the room’ 😆 — Old_ravin (@TotagiR) September 12, 2022

Really keen to know what was his favourite snack what brought him here🤔 — Radz Talking (@throwball) September 12, 2022

So scary to see this!!! — Ipsita Rath (@singingamatya) September 13, 2022

While sharing this undated video, Nanda wrote, “Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff…Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away. Via ⁦@Saket_Badola”.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “So careful in not damaging the structure unnecessarily. Always Smart & humble ”. Another person wrote, “It could have sensed sugarcane…. It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge n most intelligent animal, the elephant….”.

While many people were amused by the elephant’s antics, some were unnerved by it. “So scary to see this!!!”, a Twitter user exclaimed.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that elephants have been recorded breaking into homes. In June 2021, a Thai woman had found an elephant scrambling for food in her kitchen at 2 am.