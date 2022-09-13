scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Watch: How this elephant wriggled out of a building

The elephant was reportedly coming out of the building after raiding it for food.

Elephant enters house, Elephant struggling to get out of building, Elephant enters building for food, Elephant raids office in search of food, Viral video elephant gets out of building, elephant videos, Indian expressWhile many people were amused by the elephant’s antics, some were unnerved by it.

Wild animals like elephants are often seen gathering food in their natural surroundings. However, with the rising human presence near the forested areas, they do not hesitate to explore residential areas as foraging grounds.

A video, now going viral across social media platforms, shows an elephant slowly but surely getting out of a building.

In the video, that was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services office Susanta Nanda, the elephant can be seen struggling to get out of a small door frame but eventually managing to get out after much bending and manoeuvring of its body.

The elephant reportedly got into the building in search of food.

While sharing this undated video, Nanda wrote, “Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff…Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away. Via ⁦@Saket_Badola”.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “So careful in not damaging the structure unnecessarily. Always Smart & humble ”. Another person wrote, “It could have sensed sugarcane…. It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge n most intelligent animal, the elephant….”.

While many people were amused by the elephant’s antics, some were unnerved by it. “So scary to see this!!!”, a Twitter user exclaimed.

This is not the first time that elephants have been recorded breaking into homes. In June 2021, a Thai woman had found an elephant scrambling for food in her kitchen at 2 am.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:01:28 am
