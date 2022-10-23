Watch: Elephant tries to enter a moving bus. Here’s what happened next

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared a video on Twitter that shows an elephant trying to get inside a moving bus.

“#दिवाली Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays…,” tweeted Kabra from his handle, @ipskabra, on Saturday.

The video shows the elephant approaching the bus in the middle of the road. When the bus halts as it comes very close to the animal, the elephant puts its trunk inside the vehicle through its door. However, before the bus or the passengers are harmed, the driver drives off slowly. Fortunately, neither the elephant nor the passengers were harmed during this encounter. It’s not clear where this encounter took place.

This undated video has gathered over one lakh views since it was posted. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “The way the elephant signal the bus to stop with the trunk before approaching the door is really awesome.” Another person wrote, “That’s so sweet and scary at the same time,”.

The way the elephant signal the bus to stop with the trunk before approaching the door is really awesome. — Alphabets (@Banerji_D) October 22, 2022

Waah,,, इसने पहले पूरे नियम से सूंड दिखाकर बस रुकवाई, उसके बाद गेट से प्रवेश करने की कोशिश। Lekin, ओवरवेट की वज़ह से उसे एंट्री नहीं मिली।।

कोई बात नहीं हाथी भाई,, आप पैदल ही दीवाली मनाने घर चल दो… 😍❤️😘 — Ravi Kumar Tripathi (@ravitripathi001) October 22, 2022

मानो हाथी ने ड्राइवर से कहा हो भाई थोड़ा रुक जाओ — MB Ashutosh (@gorakhupri) October 22, 2022

Is he/she asking for a lift ? 🤣 — faizan ahmad (@ahmadfaizan230) October 22, 2022

It seems the elephant 🐘 is eagerly join the ride into the bus 😜 — Praveen Singh Shekha (@singh545670) October 22, 2022

Tata should consider this problem everyone has right to travel in Bus 🙂☺️ — Gagan Kapoor (@gagankapoor1969) October 22, 2022

The construction of roads between forested areas has led to increased encounters between wildlife and humans.

In September 2021, a video from Tamil Nadu had gone viral. The video showed an angry tusker charging toward a bus in the Nilgiris and hitting its windshield. Seeing the agitated animal cracking the windshield, the driver calmly instructs passengers to move to the rear of the bus instead of challenging the elephant.

It was later reported the elephant left and soon moved away after hitting it a few times. The bus driver was praised for his patience and calm under a stressful situation.