scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Watch: Elephant struggles to move past onlookers, IAS officer calls out selfie obsession

The video of the elephant struggling to move into the wilderness after crossing the road was taken in Kerala’s Munnar.

Viral elephant videos, elephant struggles to cross road in Munnar Kerala, IAS officer Supriya Sahu, IAS Supriya Sahu tweets, wildlife in India viral tweets, indian express

IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared a video that showed an elephant struggling to move past a road as a crowd of onlookers watched it from a short distance. In the video, people are seen taking the elephant’s photos and trying to venture closer to it. A man on the scooter, identified as a forest guard, is also seen standing close to the elephant.

ALSO READ |‘Wildlife has first right of way’: IFS officer urges people to drive carefully in forested areas

Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu government’s forest department, while sharing the video, wrote on Sunday, “No shortage of hair brained people who just wish to risk their life for a selfie with a wild elephant.’chakka komban” the #elephant from Munnar,Kerala is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Even the forest guard is standing too close & that’s irritating the elephant. He could’ve guarded from a bit far too.”

Another person commented, “Please note also the big problem of road widening in elephant terrain, with kilometres of steep-slope-cuts or concrete retaining walls being ‘developed’/added every year that makes even large adults like this #elephant struggle to climb and cross. Even worse for calves.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

The construction of roads across forested areas has led to frequent encounters between wildlife and humans. These encounters often turn ugly when people react aggressively toward wild animals. Experts say wild animals should be left undisturbed and one should not engage with them in any way as they can act unpredictably in their defence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:12:39 am
Next Story

How much chia seeds should you consume in a day?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement