Watch: Elephant quickly steals fruits scattered on road

The fruits, which presumably fell from a shop, were picked up by the tusker nonchalantly using its trunk. The fruits, which presumably fell from a shop, were picked up by the tusker nonchalantly using its trunk.

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet an elephant is seen stealing fruits that have fallen from a stall and were scattered on the road.

In the video, the pachyderm is seen quickly picking the fruits with its trunk and eating them. A man standing near the elephant can be seen frantically picking up the fruits even as the animal scoops them up.

Watch the video here:

The undated video which was shot from inside a car shows the elephant, eating what looks like guavas.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

In a similar incident, an elephant was recently caught climbing over a wall to steal mangoes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd