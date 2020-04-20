Watch: Elephant quickly steals fruits scattered on road

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet an elephant is seen stealing fruits that have fallen from a stall and were scattered on the road.
In the video, the pachyderm is seen quickly picking the fruits with its trunk and eating them. A man standing near the elephant can be seen frantically picking up the fruits even as the animal scoops them up.
Watch the video here:
The undated video which was shot from inside a car shows the elephant, eating what looks like guavas.
Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:
In a similar incident, an elephant was recently caught climbing over a wall to steal mangoes.
