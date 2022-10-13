Watch: Elephant savours ‘pani puri’ on street. Wows netizens

‘Pani puri’ is an all-time favourite street food of Indians that is found in every nook and corner of the country known by different names. Passers-by can barely resist biting into the crunchy yet tangy snack mixed with flavoured water. While people love the street food also known as ‘puchke’, ‘gol gappe’ or ‘patashe’, an elephant’s experimentation with the snack has taken the internet by storm.

In the video shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra, an elephant is seen savouring lots of ‘pani puris’ one after the other. A man is seen sitting atop the elephant as the street vendor adds the mixture of onion, potato and flavoured water into the round hollow puri and the pachyderm adorably takes it on its trunk and munches it. One after the other, the animal is seen eating ‘pani puri’ without hesitation. People in the background are heard laughing at the elephant’s act.

Watch the video here:

”Everyone loves #PaniPuri,” Kabra captioned the clip. Since being shared Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 24,700 views on Twitter.

Netizens were intrigued by the elephant voraciously eating the street food. A user commented, “Why not elephant lol.” Another user commented, “wow one of the amazing nd lifetime moment.” A third user wrote, “Increase the size of puri as per customer needs.”

Videos featuring unusual behaviours of elephants often go viral. Recently, in a video, an elephant was seen consuming what seemed to be a plastic bag reportedly in Nilgiri hills. Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service officer, who shared the clip added a word of caution to be responsible during disposal of single-use plastic.