Elephant pushes a hatchback car around in Assam’s Guwahati. Watch

People living in close quarters with wild animals often encounter instances of human-animal conflict. Wild animals such as elephants often come inside residential areas and their behaviour is intriguing to witness. Like this video from Assam’s Guwahati that shows an elephant taking a parked car on a spin.

The video was shared on Twitter Wednesday and it has received more than 23,000 views. The video is reported to be from Narangi Military Station in Guwahati. The 30-second clip shows the elephant pushing a Hyundai Santro hatchback around as voices of people shouting to scare the pachyderm are heard.

The car seems to have been in neutral and because of this, the elephant was easily able to push around the car. However, it seems the car was able to escape serious damage.

“Just another day at the Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. Was he trying to break into the car to find food, or just a power push? When you coexist with wildlife, don’t keep food or any item with a strong scent in parked vehicles, even if doors and windows are closed,” says the caption of the video.

“Familiar scenes. Nothing changed in more than 2 decades. Am still wondering why is Narangi Cantt of this strategic importance to Army that they can’t relocate. Nothing has worked with either Gajraj or the Forest dept. Am sure the mudslinging must still be on,” commented a Twitter user.

“He was just playing with the car as a toy,” posted another. Another netizen posted a video showing another elephant purportedly from the same area.

“Such a disciplined elephant, kept the car back where it was,” another user wrote.

Recently, photos of wild elephants strolling inside a room in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Cantonment were shared by an Indian Forest Service officer.