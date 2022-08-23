Elephant pulls out calf from muddy pit, netizens can’t help but gush over video

Elephants often depict familial behaviour that closely resembles that of humans. One such video shared by an IFS officer on Twitter has sparked much interest and shows an elephant helping a calf come out of a muddy pit. The wholesome video is quite a delightful watch.

The clip, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on August 21, has received more than 30,000 views so far. It shows an elephant calf struggling to climb out of a muddy pit, when an adult helps the little one out with its trunk. The bigger elephant puts one leg inside the pit and pulls the calf out with its strong trunk.

Also Read | Here’s how this elephant was rescued from a ditch

“Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out,” Nanda captioned the video.

Watch the clip here:

Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out. pic.twitter.com/VlIpLM6LJ8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

Since being posted, the video has received more than 2,100 likes. Netizens soon took to the comments section to praise the beautiful gesture of the adult elephant.

“Family Matters…,” commented a Twitter user. “I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and the whole members of that family,” shared another.

A third posted, “Elephants are indeed a close knit group and the group protects the very younger members”, while another gushed, “Great bond among them. Their maternal instincts are overwhelming”.