Elephant pulls out calf from muddy pit, netizens can’t help but gush over video

Elephants often depict familial behaviour that closely resembles that of humans. One such video shared by an IFS officer on Twitter has sparked much interest and shows an elephant helping a calf come out of a muddy pit. The wholesome video is quite a delightful watch.
The clip, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on August 21, has received more than 30,000 views so far. It shows an elephant calf struggling to climb out of a muddy pit, when an adult helps the little one out with its trunk. The bigger elephant puts one leg inside the pit and pulls the calf out with its strong trunk.
“Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out,” Nanda captioned the video.
Watch the clip here:
Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves.
Mother & aunts gather together to help the kid gets out. pic.twitter.com/VlIpLM6LJ8
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022
Since being posted, the video has received more than 2,100 likes. Netizens soon took to the comments section to praise the beautiful gesture of the adult elephant.
“Family Matters…,” commented a Twitter user. “I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and the whole members of that family,” shared another.
Subscriber Only Stories
A third posted, “Elephants are indeed a close knit group and the group protects the very younger members”, while another gushed, “Great bond among them. Their maternal instincts are overwhelming”.
Top News
Latest News
Kaan Johar on Koffee with Karan reactions: ‘A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining’
Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
First test of Nitish-Tejashwi job promise, aspirant teachers on the road
Will he quit, won’t he? Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan keeps Congress guessing
Prithviraj: Theerppu is not a typical movie
Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ childbirth experience: ‘I wasn’t even allowed to hold my son’
Will popping acne settle it faster? Find out here
PM Modi to interact with participants of Smart India Hackathon finale on August 25
Don’t think we have ignored it: SC warns TN counsel on minister’s comments on freebies
Explained: On what grounds is Donald Trump suing the US govt after FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home?
Uttarakhand BJP announces names of new office bearers
‘Yusuf sahab would often tell me about his fear of Dilip Kumar’
If Virat Kohli gets a fifty in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Ravi Shastri
Sharjah, Cricket’s el Dorado: The great Pakistan collapse in Rothmans Cup, Miandad’s six, Akram’s hat-trick, Sachin’s ‘Desert Storm’, India 54 all out
Gujarat police issue summons to Flipkart, ask e-commerce firm to join probe into scam unearthed in June