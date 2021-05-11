The Jumbo League: Video of elephant playing cricket goes viral

May 11, 2021 3:18:48 pm
A video of an elephant skillfully playing cricket is making rounds on the internet, impressing many on social media.
The video, reportedly from Kerala, features the elephant playing cricket with a group of men. It is seen holding a stick with its trunk and precisely hitting the ball.
Take a look here:
How many days of torture did he go through to achieve this perfection?
— Ｊｏｈｎ Ｓｕｎｄｅｒ (@johnsunders) May 8, 2021
The undated video was shared multiple times on social media, including Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer.
While many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern for the animal, talking about the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
People don’t realise how animals come to be in this situation. Being trapped and forced, usually with punishment until they follow instructions, to do these ridiculous stunts so people can profit from them.
— Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) May 8, 2021
How many days of torture did he go through to achieve this perfection?
— Ｊｏｈｎ Ｓｕｎｄｅｒ (@johnsunders) May 8, 2021
what was its final score?
— Dan Sewell (@dansewell) May 8, 2021
Requesting @SunRisers to recruit him.
— Gampa Sai Datta (@GampaSD) May 8, 2021
No running…only boundaries please!😍🤗
— Shαnĸαrα (@ceeyes) May 8, 2021
I am seeing reverse helicopter
— srikanth N (@alsrikanth) May 8, 2021
He Should be Selected in Indian 🐘 Cricket 🏏 Team
— Sumukh (@pawn_hasvalue) May 8, 2021
Time for elephant premier league EPL
— Shweta Narayana (@shwetanarayana) May 8, 2021
Now this 🐘 is the real 🐐 💪🏾
— Tino95 (@tinobest) May 8, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-