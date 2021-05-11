scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The Jumbo League: Video of elephant playing cricket goes viral

The video, reportedly from Kerala, features the elephant, accompanied by a group of men, enthusiastically playing a game of cricket.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 3:18:48 pm
Elephant videos, Elephant playing cricket, viral video, Elephant playing cricket with humans, Elephant training, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern for the animal, talking about the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.

A video of an elephant skillfully playing cricket is making rounds on the internet, impressing many on social media.

The video, reportedly from Kerala, features the elephant playing cricket with a group of men. It is seen holding a stick with its trunk and precisely hitting the ball.

Take a look here:

The undated video was shared multiple times on social media, including Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer.

While many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern for the animal, talking about the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

