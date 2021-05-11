The Jumbo League: Video of elephant playing cricket goes viral

While many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern for the animal, talking about the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.

A video of an elephant skillfully playing cricket is making rounds on the internet, impressing many on social media.

The video, reportedly from Kerala, features the elephant playing cricket with a group of men. It is seen holding a stick with its trunk and precisely hitting the ball.

Take a look here:

How many days of torture did he go through to achieve this perfection? — Ｊｏｈｎ Ｓｕｎｄｅｒ (@johnsunders) May 8, 2021

The undated video was shared multiple times on social media, including Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer.

While many praised the elephant for its skills, others expressed concern for the animal, talking about the cruelty involved in training them for such stunts.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

People don’t realise how animals come to be in this situation. Being trapped and forced, usually with punishment until they follow instructions, to do these ridiculous stunts so people can profit from them. — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) May 8, 2021

How many days of torture did he go through to achieve this perfection? — Ｊｏｈｎ Ｓｕｎｄｅｒ (@johnsunders) May 8, 2021

what was its final score? — Dan Sewell (@dansewell) May 8, 2021

Requesting @SunRisers to recruit him. — Gampa Sai Datta (@GampaSD) May 8, 2021

No running…only boundaries please!😍🤗 — Shαnĸαrα (@ceeyes) May 8, 2021

I am seeing reverse helicopter — srikanth N (@alsrikanth) May 8, 2021

He Should be Selected in Indian 🐘 Cricket 🏏 Team — Sumukh (@pawn_hasvalue) May 8, 2021

Time for elephant premier league EPL — Shweta Narayana (@shwetanarayana) May 8, 2021