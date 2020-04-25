Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Watch: Elephant rescued from agricultural well in Karnataka

The elephant fell into an agricultural well at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka on Thursday

Published: April 25, 2020 12:59:44 pm
Elephant, Elephant videos, Elephant rescue, Karnataka, Trending news, Indian Express news With the help of a JCB, a small path was dug on one side of the well through which the elephant climbed out.

A video of an elephant being rescued after it accidentally fell into an agricultural well at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka is making rounds on the Internet.

The clip came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Yedukondalu V shared it to his Twitter feed on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

The video showed an elephant struggling in the water as officials attempted to rescue it.

With the help of a JCB, a small path was dug on one side of the well through which the elephant climbed out.

In the post, the IFS officer thanked all villagers, police officials, media and forest frontline staff for cooperating and assisting in the rescue operation.

Take a look at some reactions here:

The video, since posted, has garnered more than 300 likes with almost 50 people retweeting it.

