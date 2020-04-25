Watch: Elephant rescued from agricultural well in Karnataka

With the help of a JCB, a small path was dug on one side of the well through which the elephant climbed out. With the help of a JCB, a small path was dug on one side of the well through which the elephant climbed out.

A video of an elephant being rescued after it accidentally fell into an agricultural well at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka is making rounds on the Internet.

The clip came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Yedukondalu V shared it to his Twitter feed on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

Rescued the male elephant fallen into agricultural well in Hoogyam ,MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.Thanks to villagers ,police ,media and forest frontline staff for cooperating.

⁦@aranya_kfd⁩ ⁦@moefcc⁩ ⁦@wti_org_india⁩ ⁦@RandeepHooda⁩ ⁦⁦@CentralIfs⁩ pic.twitter.com/BQLVTwbuZH — Yedukondalu V IFS (@ifs_yedukondalu) April 23, 2020

The video showed an elephant struggling in the water as officials attempted to rescue it.

With the help of a JCB, a small path was dug on one side of the well through which the elephant climbed out.

In the post, the IFS officer thanked all villagers, police officials, media and forest frontline staff for cooperating and assisting in the rescue operation.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Thanks for saving the jungle giant during this #CoronaCrisis . May be the agricultural wells around forest borders needs to have a special design of construction to avoid such mishaps. — Thyagaraj B M (@BMT_Raj) April 23, 2020

Great work … congratulations team KFD..👏👏 — Sudheer shankar (@kadusudheera) April 23, 2020

Great work! — Govardhan K (@GovardhanK17) April 23, 2020

Gandhi said- “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated. So, many people put efforts to rescue an animal. Amazing @ParveenKaswan — StayIndoor StaySafe (@Rickshaw_wala) April 24, 2020

Stupendous rescue efforts. — Elizabeth Quattlebaum (@ElizabethQuatt1) April 24, 2020

The video, since posted, has garnered more than 300 likes with almost 50 people retweeting it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd