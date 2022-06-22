‘Its Z+++’: Watch how this elephant herd protects a newborn baby

Elephants fiercely protect their calves no matter what. A clip from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu proving that elephants care for their babies has surfaced online and netizens are loving the herd.

The clip shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, on Twitter shows an elephant herd walking on a road. As the herd takes a turn, a calf is seen moving in between them, completely protected. The elephant calf is seen moving a bit fast to keep pace with the adult elephants.

The clip seems to be captured from a moving vehicle. People are heard speaking in Tamil and saying that the elephants will not come toward them as the calf is with them. They also say that it might have been a week since the calf was born.

Nanda tweeted, “No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road.”

Netizens loved watching the elephant herd protecting the calf. A user commented, “So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them.” Another user commented, “This is a pure dose of positivity. That picture is so perfect. God bless them all.”

Videos featuring the antics of elephants often go viral on social media. Recently, a clip showing an elephant doing a headstand-like move was shared widely on social media. The elephant held its hind legs in the air balancing its body on its front leg and head.